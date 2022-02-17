BENNINGTON — An atypical downtown automobile crash stopped traffic at Depot and Main streets at the lunch hour Thursday afternoon.
The drivers, one of whom was injured, are disputing who had the right of way.
“We’re actually still trying to figure this one out,” said Police Chief Paul Doucette at the scene of the 12:15 p.m. crash. "It’s very unusual to have a rollover on Main Street in Bennington.”
A Kia Sorento with New York plates overturned in the accident. The operator of the vehicle was taken into an ambulance and did not appear to have any life-threatening injuries.
The other vehicle was pulled over on Washington Avenue.
“We do know that one vehicle was traveling westbound and the other one was traveling southbound. They collided, and this one rolled,” Doucette said. "It’s unclear who is at fault in the crash, since both operators claim that they had the green light."
The intersection is controlled by a traffic signal, and the zone’s speed limit is 25 mph.
“An investigation is going to have to determine who is at fault here,” he said.
It’s possible that local businesses have video footage of the crash. Otherwise, officers will have to interpret the damage from the vehicles to determine fault.