BENNINGTON — The Bennington Police Department is not releasing any further information on the bomb found at 351 Overlea Road Thursday to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation that involves federal authorities.
One of the members of the property management’s cleaning team that was preparing the house for new renters — and who first spotted the bomb at the house — revealed a bit more. The source, who wished to remain anonymous, said they recognized the device as a pipe bomb.
“It was found in the property on the back porch,” they said. “Bennington Police Department was called, and they called in the state police, and we had to clear off the property.”
“I opened the top, and the fuse popped out, and I saw it was a canister pipe bomb — I guess that’s the term to use,” the source said, also mentioning that the device was in a plastic container.
The bomb was officiallyclassified as an “energetic destructive device” in BPD’s statement Friday morning. The department’s Lt. Camillo Grande explained: “If it had gone off, it would have caused some type of event that would [have] injured parties.”
Grande reiterated that there is no cause for concern of further threat to the public, but also was clear that it shouldn’t be minimized.
“This was a serious event,” Grande said. “It was a long-duration investigation until making that property safe. We worked very closely with the Vermont State Police Bomb Team, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and Homeland Security Investigations.
“There were a lot of people involved making sure that this property was rendered safe prior to our exit, as well as making sure that we were able to maintain as much evidence as possible.”
The homeowners are Robert and Barbara Dihlman, who live in Florence, Mass. They’ve been renting the property out for at least the past five years, by Robert Dihlman’s recollection.
“(Barb) grew up there, so it’s probably been in the family at least 80 years,” Dihlman told the Banner.
The property manager said that the previous tenants “have been gone for about a month.” Grande said the tenants have had previous interactions with police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bennington Police Department at 802-442-1030 or through its website at benningtonpolice.com.