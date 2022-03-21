BENNINGTON — An Arlington man on a 24/7 curfew from multiple drug charges related to a Massachusetts homicide investigation was picked up walking the streets in Bennington and given a citation.
Logan Foster, 30, was arraigned in Bennington Superior Court on one count of violating conditions of parole as he awaits trial on conspiracy to sell heroin and cocaine, heroin and cocaine possession, and weapons charges, all stemming from a police raid of an apartment on Main Street that was part of an investigation into a homicide that occurred in Adams, Mass.
Foster was arrested Feb. 24 and issued a citation to appear in court. He was arraigned on the new misdemeanor charge and released.
Authorities say Benjamin Martinez, 34, of Springfield, died after a shooting they are terming a homicide.
On March 25, 2021, members of the Bennington Police Department executed a search warrant at 107 Main St. As officers were approaching this address, two people were observed leaving in a 2020 Nissan Versa. The vehicle was stopped, and the two occupants were detained while officers executed the warrant.
The two were identified to be Logan Foster, 29, of Bennington, and Cassandra Bushee, 27, of Bennington. Foster and Bushee were taken into custody and transported to the Bennington Police Department.
Police located several plastic bags in the apartment containing white residue suspected to be cocaine, several tinfoil pieces with black residue that was suspected to be heroin, digital scales and glassine packages.
A second search warrant was granted for the Nissan. Police found 18 grams of suspected cocaine, 20 glassine bags full of suspected heroin, glassine bags containing suspected heroin residue, drug paraphernalia, cellphones, digital scales, $4,587 in cash, a Palmetto State Armory AR-15 with two loaded 30-round magazines, and a Taurus 9 mm handgun with a loaded magazine. The AR-15 and Taurus 9 mm were found each with a round in the chamber.
Foster faces an additional six months on the new charge if convicted.