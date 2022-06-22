SHAFTSBURY — A Bennington man, originally charged with two felonies that could have landed him in prison for up to 40 years, was put on probation Wednesday.
Tisean Burdick-Phillips, 22, forced his way into a Shaftsbury home on June 21, 2020. He was charged with burglary into an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault. Two years after the incident, almost to the day, he took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to simple assault, a misdemeanor.
According to court documents, a man and woman were in a residence at 11 a.m. when Burdick-Phillips knocked on the door. When he was refused entry, he forced his way in. He admitted to the forced entry when speaking to police later in the day.
Once he entered the home, Burdick-Phillips sought out the man in the back bedroom. The man said Burdick-Phillips tackled him to the bed, and they began to fight. In the course of the assault, they knocked over furniture and broke a mirror, and the two men ended up on the floor, rolling around in the glass. This caused the men to suffer minor lacerations.
While fighting, Burdick-Phillips wrapped his legs around the victim’s torso and put his arm around the man’s neck. The man said the pressure on his neck caused him to have difficulty breathing. Eventually, he was able to escape.
In addition to the lacerations on his elbow and knee, the victim had bruising above his eye, on his neck and hip.
Burdick-Phillips is out on probation for the next year. His probation conditions include screening for alcohol and mental health issues, not drinking alcohol to the point where it would interfere with his life, no contact with the man he assaulted, and no violent or threatening behavior.