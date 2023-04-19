MANCHESTER — A worker shortage is a recurring theme in many industries across Southern Vermont. Add fire departments to operations dealing with staffing challenges.
In Manchester and across the state, filling those spots is getting more and more difficult.
In an effort to boost numbers, Manchester is joining the first coordinated statewide recruitment effort for firefighters, known as Operation Mayday. On May 13, firehouses across Vermont will be holding open houses to help those interested in joining the fire service learn more about the job.
“It’s difficult to recruit just because of the time requirements for someone to become a member,” said Bill Beideman, second assistant chief for the Manchester Fire Department.
Beideman cited the 240-hour training requirement for one person to be level-one certified, and therefore rated for interior/structural firefighting. There are, however, state-run programs that are 60 to 80 hours of training that can get prospects qualified to get their foot in the door and serve in exterior roles like equipment staging and other support, Beideman said.
He said he feels like the shortage of willing and able recruits is also just a sign of the times.
“It’s just a battle to get a commitment out of people with the way the world is today,” he said.
“Most of the people we have are blue collar people that are volunteer firefighters. Not everybody, but most,” he continued. “Twenty or 30 years ago, you could close a business down, put a sign up and say, ‘Going to a fire.’ But the world doesn’t work that way anymore.”
Beideman said when he joined the department over a decade ago, the department was staffed with over 40 members, only a dozen of whom are level-one certified. With the department’s average age also climbing, he said he’d like to see at least another 10 members join the ranks.
Beideman lauded the mutual aid program that surrounding departments have engaged in to help fill needs and keep response times down. However, with most firefighters already working a nine-to-five job, the department wants to bolster its numbers to ensure it gets the turnout it needs at every call, and to keep firefighters fresh on longer calls by rotating them in and out.
“People really are surprised that you're a volunteer, too, because that’s not as common as it used to be,” Beideman said. “People just assume that you’re paid. But there’s only a handful of paid departments in Vermont.”
Beideman said the open house is just another effort by the department, which already allows anyone interested in joining to come to department meetings on Mondays at 6 p.m., to attract interest. The open house is a little less in-depth.
“Hopefully we can take people around individually. It’s just going to be a little taste of the station, what we do, what we have,” Beideman said. “If they have interest, we’re more than willing to have them fill out an application and go from there.”
So while the open house next month is for anyone in the public who wants to check out the firehouse, on Mondays potential firefighters can get immersed in the culture quickly. The department does drills and training a couple of Mondays each month, but Beideman recommends the first Monday of each month to get a sense of the experience.
“It’s worked out really well, having anybody who’s interested come to our Monday meetings. Our first meeting of the month we do truck checks,” Beideman explained. “We go through the trucks, make sure everything’s ready to go, inventory, equipment. It’s a nice way for them to get to meet everybody. Instead of bringing them on in the middle of the month and go into a drill right away, this way they get some social time with the members and can kind of feel each other out and ask questions.”
The open house in May will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and free hot dogs, soda and water will be provided. Any questions can be directed to Beideman at 570-213-1316, or w.beideman@manchester-vt.gov.