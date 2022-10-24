BRATTLEBORO — The moment has come, the first retailed cannabis shop in Southern Vermont opened its door to the public. A small group of people gathered around before to store opened to watch Scott Sparks, the owner of Bud Barn, cut a ceremonial ribbon. The months and years of work leading to this moment ended in a hug and a handshake to those around.
“Very excited, this is a big day. Waiting for this for a very long time,” said Sparks. “We’ve been prepping for a long time, we’re really ready to go.
Will Read, founder and CEO of CannaPlanners, was the first person in line to buy cannabis at The Bud Barn and talked about his excitement.
“I’m filled with an incredible amount of pride because this industry has waited so long to get to this exact moment in the state of Vermont,” said Read. “I personally have worked with Scott on a bunch of projects throughout the years, I just feel really proud of the dude.”
Scott Sparks, owner of The Bud Barn in Brattleboro, talks to his employees before they open the door to the public on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, becoming the first retail cannabis store to open in Southern Vermont.
Will Read, founder and CEO of CannaPlanners, was the first person in line to buy cannabis at The Bud Barn in Brattleboro on its opening day on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Bud Barn is the first retail cannabis store in Southern Vermont.
Tim Wessel, a member of both the Brattleboro Select Board and the Vermont Cannabis Control Board Advisory Committee for the Vermont Cannabis Board, looks around The Bud Barn in Brattleboro on its opening day on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Bud Barn is the first retail cannabis store in Southern Vermont.
Scott Smith, of Brattleboro, smells some of the cannabis that was on display at the Bud Barn during its opening day on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Bud Barn is the first retail cannabis store in Southern Vermont.
Tim Wessel, a member of both the Brattleboro Select Board and the Vermont Cannabis Control Board Advisory Committee for the Vermont Cannabis Board, looks around The Bud Barn in Brattleboro on its opening day on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Bud Barn is the first retail cannabis store in Southern Vermont.
Will Read, founder and CEO of CannaPlanners, walks out with various cannabis products on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Bud Barn is the first retail cannabis store in Southern Vermont.
Scott Smith, of Brattleboro, smells some of the cannabis that was on display at the Bud Barn during its opening day on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Bud Barn is the first retail cannabis store in Southern Vermont.
Tim Wessel, a member of both the Brattleboro Select Board and the Vermont Cannabis Control Board Advisory Committee for the Vermont Cannabis Board, was one of the people to watch the opening and take a tour of the store.
“It’s a big day for Brattleboro and Vermont. Scott Sparks really seems to have put things together. I really think they seem to be doing a very nice job here,” said Wessel. “Having served on the Cannabis Control Board Advisory Committee it’s really great to see this day finally come.”
Derek Doucette, of Dummerston, talked about his experience of going to the opening day of retail cannabis in Springfield, Mass., and having to wait hours in line to purchase the legal weed.
“We waited six hours in line and they had a huge supply because it was the first time ever in the area. It was a huge deal, said Doucette. “Recreation has been around for a while, so that’s why I don’t think there are as many people here but do still think it’s a pretty big deal for Brattleboro. That’s why we’re here for the first day, for history.”