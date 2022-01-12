Heavy demand for free at-home COVID-19 tests on Wednesday stalled out the Vermont Department of Health's website for ordering the kits.
Meanwhile, the state is maintaining it's not a crash and that the problem is being worked on.
The Say Yes Covid Test website, which was created by the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, officially opened at 10 a.m. today, accessible through healthvermont.gov.
Vermont Department of Health spokesman Ben Truman said, "The site briefly crashed early on as people came to us to find the SayYes link. I think we had more than 150,000 hits in the opening 45 min."
Truman said that the message that visitors receive at the site — to try again later because of heavy demand — was not a crash,
"Our federal partners who created the website are working fast, and although demand is high, many people are getting through," Truman said in an email to Vermont News & Media. "They recommend folks who are not refresh and try again several minutes later."
When visitors arrive at the site, they are prompted to enter their zip codes, and then are approved and forwarded to the ordering page.
However, throughout the morning and early afternoon, that screen read, "We are experiencing exceptionally heavy demand, please try in the next hour."
Several attempts to place an order at various times today were unsuccessful.
Gov. Phil Scott promoted that site Tuesday at his weekly news conference. Scott predicted the free tests would be in heavy demand.
