Who doesn’t love a good tag sale? What about 46 tag sales, in one community, over two days?
“I thought it would be fun to do that here,” said Jenny Dewar, executive director of the Better Bennington Corp., who is working with the John G. McCullough Free Library in North Bennington and the Bennington Free Library to pull together the town-wide tag sale.
“July 23rd and 24th, we will be having a whole weekend of tag-sale goodness!” they said in a statement. The sale will extend throughout Bennington and North Bennington. The deadline to apply to host a sale is today (Wednesday) at the BBC office and both libraries, or by visiting betterbennington.com/events.
A collective festival-like sale will be held on School Street between Main and Pleasant streets on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. People who can’t or don’t want to hold a sale at their own homes will gather to share the downtown space with others. Dewar, who lives in Pownal, plans to sell her items in the collective space, she said.
The BBC is cleaning out its storage unit and putting out items for sale, including street banners that have hung from downtown light posts.
But many residents are having sales at their homes in Bennington and North Bennington on Saturday and Sunday, too, their locations featured on a map donated by the Bennington Banner and running in the paper’s Saturday edition. The Banner also donated tag-sale signs.
The BBC said that some sale sites will take only cash; others will accept checks and Venmo; some might take credit cards. “This is an individual decision by each seller,” the statement said.
The application fee for sellers is $10 for a home sale and $20 for the collective sale on School Street. Participation includes a listing on a Google calendar item, with descriptions of each sale, and inclusion on the Banner map and a created QR code.
Dewar said she launched a town-wide tag sale in Pownal prior to taking the BBC job last year, and it was a huge success.
“Everyone was having a blast,” she said. The community was crowded with bargain-hunters — as she hopes Bennington will be this weekend.
And, she said, those shoppers are likely to eat at local restaurants and shop at local stores.
Benningtonians were ready for the town-wide tag sale, she said, noting that as soon as word of the plan got out on social media, “We started getting people signed up right away.”
{span}”Every item imaginable is up for grabs,” organizers said. “As they say, ‘One person’s trash is another person’s treasure ...’”{/span}