SHAFTSBURY -- A 39-year-old man from Hinsdale, N.H., died Monday from injuries sustained in a car accident on Vt. Route 9 in Woodford. According to Vermont State Police, Robert Bell was travelling east on VT Route 9 at a speed in excess of the posted speed limit. Bell crossed over the centerline into the westbound lane, colliding head on with a vehicle driven by Caroline Wasser, 47, of Gardner, NY, that was travelling westbound.
Bell was determined to not be wearing his seatbelt and died from injuries sustained in the collision at the scene. Wasser was transported to the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the crash, which occurred at around 5:48 p.m. on VT Route 9 and Notch Road. They were assisted on scene by the Bennington Police Department, Bennington Rescue, Bennington Rural Fire Department, Vermont Agency of Transportation, Medical Examiner's Office and Walt's Towing.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Trooper Tyler Silva of the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-422-5421.