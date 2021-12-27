East Manchester accident

A car went off East Manchester Road and into a tree on East Manchester Road on Monday morning. 

 GREG SUKIENNIK -- MANCHESTER JOURNAL
MANCHESTER -- Emergency responders spent part of Monday morning tending to a one-car crash that partially blocked East Manchester Road.

Shortly after 10 a.m., an eastbound Volkswagen SUV left the road near the intersection with Mending Walls Road and skidded down a light embankment and into a tree. 

At the scene, Manchester Police Officer Ryan Matteson said both occupants were out of the car when emergency first responders arrived. He said one of the occupants were being treated on scene by the Northshire Rescue Squad. 

The vehicle came to a rest with its rear left wheel off the ground, its hood crumpled and its airbags deployed.  

Manchester Fire Department personnel responded, along with the rescue squad and police. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

