BENNINGTON — It was eggs they were after, and eggs they got. 

A throng of young children and their families swarmed the grounds of Willow Park on Saturday, as the Bennington Banner teamed up with sponsors Coggins Auto Group and the Town of Bennington to put on an Easter egg hunt at the park. 

Thousands of eggs were scattered across the grounds for children in four age groups, including golden eggs with special prizes inside. There was also music, giveaways, and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny.

