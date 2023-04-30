Erin Lyons, from Trout Unlimited, Southwestern, Vermont, right, talks to women about fly fishing, during a demo specifically angled toward educating and guiding women's fishing experiences, at the Arlington Recreational Park, Sunday, April 30, 2023. Stewart Cairns - Vermont News & Media
Andrew McArthur, Chapter President of Trout Unlimited, Vermont, left, teaches Djuna Hyland, center, and her mom, Sarah, right, and dad, John , about the importance of all variety of insects in the realm of fly fishing, during the Battenkill Fly Fishing Festival, at the Arlington Recreational Park, Sunday, April 30, 2023. Stewart Cairns - Vermont News & Media
Peter Basta, left, leads a fly fishing tutorial along the Battenkill during the Battenkill Fly Fishing Festival at the Arlington Recreational Park, Sunday, April 30, 2023. Stewart Cairns - Vermont News & Media
Erin Lyons, from Trout Unlimited, Southwestern, Vermont, right, talks to women about fly fishing, during a demo specifically angled toward educating and guiding women's fishing experiences, at the Arlington Recreational Park, Sunday, April 30, 2023. Stewart Cairns - Vermont News & Media
Andrew McArthur, Chapter President of Trout Unlimited, Vermont, left, teaches Djuna Hyland, center, and her mom, Sarah, right, and dad, John , about the importance of all variety of insects in the realm of fly fishing, during the Battenkill Fly Fishing Festival, at the Arlington Recreational Park, Sunday, April 30, 2023. Stewart Cairns - Vermont News & Media
Peter Basta, left, leads a fly fishing tutorial along the Battenkill during the Battenkill Fly Fishing Festival at the Arlington Recreational Park, Sunday, April 30, 2023. Stewart Cairns - Vermont News & Media