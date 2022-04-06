MANCHESTER — Chris Parker pays taxes to the town of Manchester.
But 30 years ago, when he went to build a home on his Squires Road property, Parker got a surprise: He was told the land where he wanted to build was in Dorset.
In the end, he got a determination that his land was, in fact, in Manchester. But it wasn’t the last time he took that step.
In fact, Parker told the Manchester Select Board on Tuesday night, he’s been through this process three times — and gotten three separate determinations that his property is in Manchester.
So he’s troubled by a proposal for Manchester and Dorset to jointly employ a surveyor to determine the location of the line — and he told the board so.
“This affects me and affects my kids,” Parker said of the proposal. “To me, we already went through this. Or I never would have built there in the first place.”
A determination that his property is in Dorset would be reneging on past assurances that the property is in Manchester, Parker said.
“We can get together and decide,” he added, “or we can leave the town line where we said it was and move on. My opinion is leave it where it always was.”
The proposal, being considered by Dorset and Manchester officials, would cost the two towns $3,000 — a good deal less than the $30,000 for a full study of 6 miles of town line between the two communities that was floated and rejected several years ago.
As Town Manager John O’Keefe explained, the concept is to have the surveyor determine where the town line stands in relation to three Squires Road properties, and then have the Dorset and Manchester boards agree to identical resolutions stipulating that location.
“It’s just plotting a line where two towns agree,” O’Keefe said. “It’s the practical solution.”
Town Planning and Zoning Director Janet Hurley joined the discussion when she was asked by board member Greg Cutler if the town could rely upon GIS maps to determine the true location of the line. “No, we cannot use GIS data on the ground,” she said.
But on the ground, it doesn’t appear there’s a physical landmark that delineates the border, either. Michael Nawrath asked if there are monuments on the corners of Manchester’s borders that can be used to determine the line. “I’m told no,” board Chairman Ivan Beattie replied.
Beattie sought to assure Parker that the result, if it goes through, would not be a straight line.
“It sounds like we already agreed to incorporate Chris’ property into Manchester,” Hurley said.
“Before we commit to that solution I want to know if anyone is adversely affected,” Beattie replied. “I don’t want to run off on one piece of input.”
Cannabis meeting dates
The board set dates for upcoming public hearings on proposed zoning changes that would stipulate where cannabis businesses may operate. Those hearings will be held by the Select Board on May 3 and May 10.
The Planning Commission earlier this week held a public hearing to take feedback on a proposal that would limit the sale of retail cannabis — approved by Town Meeting voters last month — to the town center zone, which includes Main and Depot streets south and east of the roundabout. The commission’s proposal would make indoor cultivation and manufacturing, and wholesale and warehousing, a conditional use in mixed-use and office-industrial districts. Outdoor cultivation would be limited to the rural agriculture district.
According to Planning Commission Chairman Greg Boshart, there was some interest expressed at the commission’s hearing in expanding retail sales to another mixed-use zone. But the commission felt that it would be best to restrict retail sales to a localized, central location that’s “easier to patrol and monitor” at first and see how it goes. And Hurley added that reflects an emphasis in town policy — to bring people into town.
Other business
In other business, the board approved an application by Aura Vedanta du Mas to operate a shaved ice vending cart in front of the Manchester Marketplace, at 4919 Main St. That vote was 4-0 instead of 5-0, as Nawrath questioned whether Cutler, given his connections to property owner Marek Kovac through TPW Real Estate, should recuse himself from the vote because of what he perceived as a conflict of interest.
Cutler responded that he did not see a conflict, given that he is an independent contractor working at the firm and would not realize a material gain from the proposal. But he agreed to recuse himself all the same.
The board also voted to raise the rental rates of several fields at Dana L. Thompson Memorial Park and for out-of-town swimming pool fees, and establish fees for use of the track and field facility.