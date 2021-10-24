Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Sixth grade students in Susan Green's music class at Shaftsbury Elementary School spent part of Thursday morning in "Drumming for Success," a grant-funded program aimed at helping students who have experienced trauma learn to regulate their emotions. Teacher Stave Ferraris of Norwich, who also uses drums as music therapy for patients in recovery from substance abuse, said the lessons show students the importance of listening and watching, as well as providing positive reinforcement through the music. The students each played a djembe, a West African drum purchased from Knapp's in Bennington with grant funding.

