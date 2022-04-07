BENNINGTON -- The next meeting of the Bennington Select Board will be held on Monday at 6 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility. Chair Jeannie Jenkins and Vice Chair Jeanne Conner highlighted some of the important agenda items the public might want to weigh in on.
The public comment period begins at 6 p.m.; individuals sign up to speak (3 minute maximum) when they arrive for the meeting. The board encourages community members to attend meetings to listen, learn and stay up to date on what is being discussed.
The full agenda and packet can be accessed in paper form at the Bennington Free Library and online at https://benningtonvt.org/ and clicking on Select Board tab at the top.
This Monday’s meeting will start with the reorganization of the Select Board. This happens annually at the first meeting in April following the election. This year, all three incumbents – Tom Haley, Jeanne Conner, and Jeannie Jenkins – were returned to the Board.
There are three continuing agenda items that the Select Board is particularly interested in receiving community input on:
Economic Development Strategy and Infrastructure Update – The Select Board will consider a proposal for use of ARPA funds from Sunrise Family Sunrise Center for $5,000 for a Families at the Center program. The community is encouraged to go to the Town of Bennington website for more information on ARPA-funded projects to date. https://benningtonvt.org/arpa-priorities/
Community Policing Advisory Review Board (CPARB) – The Select Board will review a final draft of the resolution creating the CPARB and a companion Compliments and Complaints document. These documents are the result of input from the Safety and Equity Taskforce, comments from the public, Bennington Police Department, Attorney General’s Office, NACOLE, Town staff and Town attorney. The Select Board's intention is to adopt the Resolution and Compliment and Complaint document on Monday night.
Implementing the Town Vision - We will continue discussion of Action Steps for the Declaration of Inclusion, including a work plan to update the Town’s Americans with Disabilities Act Plan and more inclusive language on Town documents including Select Board agendas. For more information, please go to https://benningtonvt.org/?s=implementing+Town+Vision
Finally, new appointments to Town Boards and Commissions will be made in late May. The Town currently has seven boards and commissions with appointed members. To this, we will add the new CPARB. Descriptions for each of the current bodies can be found in the Annual Report along with current members and their terms. Hard copies of the 2021 Annual Report are available at the Town Office or online at https://benningtonvt.org/?s=annual+report