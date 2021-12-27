WESTMINSTER — Vermont State Police Trooper Austin Soule said he didn’t do a double take when making an arrest of a drunken-driving suspect on Christmas Day.
At 5:26 p.m., Soule arrested Widdicombe Schmidt, 73, of Putney, after police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 5.
At the time of the arrest, Soule — a 6-year veteran of the state police — said he didn’t think that Schmidt reminded him of anyone in particular.
“No, honestly, it didn’t come to mind until after the fact, when some other people brought it up,” Soule said Monday night, of Schmidt’s resemblance to St. Nick.
Police allege that Schmidt was impaired by alcohol, causing the crash, and he was processed for suspicion of driving under the influence.
Schmidt was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Windham County Superior Court, Criminal Division on Feb. 22; that’s 304 shopping days until Christmas.