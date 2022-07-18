BENNINGTON — The Bennington Square shopping center is losing a major tenant as Olympia Sports has begun a going-out-of-business sale.
The projected closing date is Aug. 31, an employee said Monday, while referring a request for more information to the company’s regional office. Officials there could not be reached as of press time.
The local store’s Facebook page first mentioned a closing sale, without details, on July 6.
More recently, a banner across the storefront and individuals carrying signs at the entrance to Bennington Square center announced the closing. The Facebook page is now advertising items at up to 40 percent off and declaring that “everything must go.”
VACANCIES
The pending closure adds to a list of store departures over the past five years. Those include Kmart, JC Penney’s, Hallmark Gifts, Burger King, Payless Shoes and Maurices. A Radio Shack store also closed in 2017.
On the plus side, the center added an Ocean State Job Lot store in the former Penney’s location and still retains a People’s United Bank branch, a Staples store and Label Shopper.
The Ocean State company owns the center off Kocher Drive, having purchased it at a foreclosure auction in March 2020.
The center off Kocher Drive, which dates to the late 1970s, is on about 24 acres and includes about 150,000 square feet of space in existing buildings and addition space for new construction.
Spencer Gossy, of Regan Communications Group, a spokesperson for the Rhode Island-based Ocean State, said they were aware of the pending Olympia closure.
Asked about reports that a new business might be moving into the center, the spokesman said the company “does not discuss prospective tenants for any of its properties.”
According to the Olympia Sports website, the company was established in 1975 in South Portland, Maine, and has grown to more than 70 locations throughout the Northeast, mid-Atlantic and Midwest.