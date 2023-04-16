MANCHESTER -- Twenty-eight Old English sheepdogs herded their owners into a gathering at the Kimpton Taconic Hotel over the weekend, including a costume parade featuring the famously shaggy dogs in a variety of creative costumes.
With a parade about to start on Saturday, Luke Kornbluh, the director of housekeeping at the hotel, promised the assembled dog owners, part of a social media group dedicated to the breed, that "We’re going to put the wow in bow wow.”
The group delivered.
The sheepdogs, who largely hailed from New England and New York, frolicked in the warm weather. Some sported new haircuts, but most remained their shaggy selves.
A highlight of the gathering was the “Sheepie Costume Parade” featuring dogs and humans.
The lineup included security guards, police, and a little angel and devil.
Gale Walton, who traveled the farthest to attend -- from Detroit -- and her dog Mortimer were dressed as tacos. Rose Ann and Roxann Bellantoni and their dog Zorra took second place as ballerinas.
First place went to Jaquelyn Monahan, Debbie Diamon and their three dogs Fionn, Meabh and Birdie as a butler, a spider and a pink dinosaur.
Michele Grosso-Smyth founded the Old English sheepdog Facebook group and organized the first gathering in 2018. The COVID pandemic prevented reunions in 2020 and 2021, but otherwise the group has flocked annually from New England, Canada, and Long island.
Grosso-Smyth said she chose Manchester as the group's meeting place because the Taconic Hotel staff "treats the dogs like royalty." In the event's first year, the hotel even collaborated with Orvis to hold a "Yappy Hour" to welcome dogs and owners, she said.
The annual gathering helps raise funds for the New England Old English Sheepdog Rescue.