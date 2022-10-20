BENNINGTON — A townwide vote would not be legally required to move forward an estimated $9 million redevelopment project at the former Bennington High School – except in the case of a tax increment financing bond, which is under consideration.
Bennington officials addressed that point Thursday with the Banner, in light of critics of the project who’ve contended that town voter approval would legally be required, following any positive vote by the Select Board.
TOWN VOTE NEEDED?
Asked Thursday about the contention, Assistant Town Manager and Planning Director Daniel Monks said no town votes are being considered, except in the case of a TIF bond in a second phase of the project. He added that whether any other town votes are needed “depends on the final funding stack,” but that “as currently planned,” no town votes are required.
Communities with a state-approved TIF District, which Bennington has in its downtown, can borrow for infrastructure improvements to support development then use a portion of the higher property taxes generated on the site to pay back the bond.
“The TIF use requires a vote,” Town Manager Stuart Hurd said Thursday. “No other part of the project requires a vote unless bonding comes in to play. Actions by the board are not subject to petition unless statutes or the [Bennington town] charter provide for that.”
ISSUED RAISED
During an information session Wednesday before the Select Board, resident Mike Bethel reiterated his contention that a town vote is needed or should be scheduled, saying, “I think this needs to go to a vote of the people, on a lot of different levels.”
The comment prompted a few cheers from the large crowd attending the information session at the Bennington Fire Facility.
Bethel has raised the issue in the past as the BennHi proposal moved through the initial planning and feasibility assessment stages. He also previously said he spoke to an attorney and was told the project legally requires a town vote.
Resident Nancy White said Wednesday that she believes a petition drive to force a town vote is possible, once the Select Board makes its decision.
However, no details or citations of a legal requirement have yet been brought up publicly.
STAFF RECOMMENDATION
Town planning staff, working with a Goldstone Architecture, a construction management firm and other consultants, recently recommended that the Select Board give preliminary approval to take the next steps in the planning process. They would then do further research and identify all sources of grant, tax credit, TIF and other financing components, and then report back to the Select Board within 120 days on the project’s costs, funding and feasibility.
ON AGENDA
The board will take up the staff recommendation during its meeting Monday, beginning at 6 p.m. at the firehouse.
The proposed financing components of the project include about $2 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funding the town expects; state and federal grants, historic preservation and low-income housing tax credits and other similar sources.
Because the project is a public-private partnership, with Hale Resources creating more than 40 housing units in the old school and the town expected to commit ARPA funds, project planners contend it should be eligible for millions in funding from multiple sources and won’t negatively impact town taxpayers.
The planners, as well as critics and supporters of the project, have agreed on one point – they believe continued research for funding sources and cost savings, and further information sessions, should be required before final approvals are given.
POSTED INFORMATION
A considerable amount of information about the project is posted on the town website and will be added to or refined as the planning process continues, Monks said.
In addition to the information posted, residents can email questions to info@benningtonvt.org.