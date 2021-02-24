POWNAL – Fallout from the forced rescheduling of Pownal’s March 2 annual election continued to confront local officials and residents Wednesday as new arrangements were made to comply with state election requirements.
During an emergency meeting Tuesday evening, the Select Board heard details of a mailing error that resulted in about 1,100 town reports not being delivered to the right voter addresses.
Since the reports with annual ballot and budget information must legally be mailed to voters 10 days prior to an election, the board decided it must cancel the March 2 election and afterward set a new town floor meeting for March 29 and an election for March 30.
Among the numerous complications the town now faces include the fact the school election ballot still will be voted on March 2, while only the town ballot and a separate ballot for a bond to help fund the new town office project must be rescheduled.
VOTES INVALLID
All the Pownal votes already submitted regarding the town ballot on March 2 are now invalid, Select Board liaison Rebecca Dragon confirmed Wednesday. But school ballot votes already cast remain valid, and voters can also vote in person on the school issues on March 2 at the Pownal Center Firehouse.
Additionally, the town must post new legal warnings for the rescheduled meeting, and three warnings and at least one public hearing are required for the separate ballot with the bonding question.
Approval is sought of a $600,000 bond toward the $865,000 cost of a planned new town office building.
The voters also are asked to approve using $90,000 in undesignated surplus funds now in the budget and $175,000 from a town office building fund to cover the cost of the project.
ADDED COSTS
The required changes also will add to the costs of town meeting. Pownal will have to reprint the town and bond ballots with the new correct date, and apparently will have to again mail ballots to each registered voter – a step that was approved previously by the Select Board as a response to the pandemic.
The cost of printing new ballots and warning and holding a second election was estimated by Town Clerk Julie Weber and other officials during the emergency meeting at approximately $6,000. However, Weber said the entire cost wouldn’t be known until after the voting occurs.
Asked whether reprinted town reports will also be required and have to be mailed to all voters, Dragon said Wednesday morning in an email, “No, we believe we can simply mail a one-page correction to the incorrect information (which is mainly the time of election and town meeting).”
She added later in an email that it now appears the town is not required to make a correction concerning the town meeting times and dates, but the board might decide to do so at its meeting Thursday.
AUDIT REPORTS
Dragon added that a legal requirement raised during the emergency meeting by former town Treasurer Jim Kocsis -- for inclusion in the town report of either a report by the internal elected auditors or by the town’s professional audit firm -- apparently was satisfied in the current report.
“The way I understood this is that in absence of internal auditors, the statute is satisfied because the external auditors have audited the numbers in the report, and their statement to that fact is their final report,” Dragon said.
However, Kocsis also raised another issue in that the most recent annual audit by the town’s professional firm, The Bonadio Group, has yet to be received, and those figures could not have been included in the printed town report.
He said later Wednesday that he had learned from Dragon that the fiscal 2020 annual audit now is due in March from Bonadio Group. That audit and the fiscal 2019 audit were both delayed largely because of a forensic audit the board contracted for after allegations of accounting issues.
No significant mismanagement issues were found, but completion of the fiscal 2019 and 2020 annual audit reports was delayed pending the outcome of the forensic audit.
In an email Wednesday, Kocsis questioned whether simply correcting the date of the town meeting in the annual reports and mailing that to voters as an addendum to the printed report would be enough to satisfy the statute.
Since the most current annual audit report was not in hand prior to the town report printing, he said, it’s possible the town is required to correct that omission in a new mailing, with certification from the Bonadio Group.
CAUSE UNCLEAR
David Adams said Tuesday he prepared on his computer the mailing addresses for the town reports using a voter checklist provided by Weber.
The addresses, which were printed directly onto the town reports, were incorrect for about a third of the voter addresses.
Adams, who has worked on number of town reports in the past and had been one of the town’s elected internal auditors, said he hadn’t been able to pinpoint how the address information became garbled. He had been hired by the board for $1,000 as an independent contractor to oversee the annual report, working with town Executive Assistant Linda Sciarappa.
“I have no explanation,” he said. “It happened on my computer … The [data] fields disengaged themselves and realigned themselves. I’ve never had it happen in 35 years. It was a first for me. It had never happened before, and I did not detect it before [providing the computer file to the printer].”
The auditor positions Adams and two other residents held were eliminated in a close town vote in March 2020, after the proposal was included on that ballot by the Select Board.
This year, a citizen-driven petition has placed another question on the 2021 ballot, seeking to reinstate the elected auditors, who traditionally reviewed town accounts in the time between the annual professional audits.
Callers into the emergency board meeting and other meetings have questioned whether the elimination of the elected part-time auditors, who also helped with annual reports, contributed to the mailing errors.
Adams said Tuesday he was the one who primarily worked on the annual reports and said he received little help from the other two auditors.
Jenny Dewar, a former Select Board member seeking a return to the board this year, said during the meeting that she believes elimination of the elected auditors likely played a role by removing extra sets of eyes to check for errors.
“All this should been thought about before they eliminated the [elected] auditors,” Kocsis said Wednesday.
TOWN ADMINISTATOR
Dewar and other callers also noted that the Select Board, after firing the town’s first town administrator, Michael Walker, in late 2019, chose not to hire another administrator.
Instead, board members have said they created an executive assistant position for Sciarappa, the former administrative assistant; hired Dragon as liaison, spokesperson and grant researcher, and recently decided to hire a new executive assistant.
Board members have contended recently that the staff and elected officials are now working well together and that has led to bringing the town office project close to approval and other accomplishments over the past year.
“I am deeply disappointed in the town,” Dewar said Wednesday. “We can’t have employees without a boss. I have said that – and this just shows why.”
In addition, she said, the board has placed ballot questions this year seeking to make the clerk, treasurer and delinquent tax collector posts appointed rather than elected posts, and to hire a professional assessor to replace the town listers.
This will create even more direct town employees in the town offices, she contended, but there will be no supervisor other than the part-time Select Board members.
NINE TOTES
Select Board member Michael Gardner said he saw town reports in nine mail totes in the town offices and began asking questions of staff members. He said that began an intense investigation by him, staff members and Dragon into situation.
He said work began Monday to add new correct address labels to the returned reports, pasted over the incorrect addresses. Gardner asked Dragon to check legal ramifications, including that reports had to be mailed within 10 days of the election, which would then not be possible.
Dragon said she checked the Secretary of State’s Office, the Vermont League of Cities and Towns and town attorney Robert Fisher on what the town should now do.