MONTPELIER — State leaders remain committed to addressing the state’s multi-billion dollar unfunded pension liability despite harsh public criticism of lawmakers’ first swing at a solution.
In separate comments Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott, Treasurer Beth Pearce and House Speaker Jill Krowinski doubled down on the need to address the unfunded liability — the difference between the value of the teachers and state employees’ pension funds, and the estimated benefits due those workers.
Those comments followed a second public comment session Monday afternoon before the House Government Operations Committee, in which workers excoriated proposals to lengthen the time worked for eligibility in the plan, increase payroll contributions, and limit cost of living adjustments. Workers, in four and a half hours of comments over two days, repeatedly termed the proposal a “betrayal” and called on lawmakers to slow down the process, or find other funding sources aside from workers.
Krowinski, D-Chittenden 6-3, said the problem has been kicked down the road, with liabilities increasing despite the state reversing past policy and making full contributions to the system.
“I do not plan on moving something through without buy-in from stakeholders, but I am wary of losing another year and not working together to find a path to pension sustainability,” Krowinski said. “We put these ideas forward for Vermonters to react to and give the space to present alternative ideas or proposals as possible solutions.”
“It would be great to have a revenue source(s) that we could dedicate to the pension fund, but we need to understand the impact of any revenue decision and it’s long-term viability,” Krowinski said Tuesday.
Friday during a news conference, Krowinski she was wary of putting the House through a failed override on a vetoed tax increase proposal. She said her conversations with Scott had not indicated willingness on the governor’s part to entertain new revenue.
HOW SOON IS NOW
Pearce and other witnesses testifying before the House Government Operations Committee on Tuesday said the state cannot afford to keep spending millions of General Fund revenues on increasing Actuarially Determined Employer Contribution (ADEC) payments — funds which then can’t be spent on other state needs.
“It’s time to put together a plan that is protecting people in the long run,” Pearce told the committee about of the need to make sure the system, facing an estimated unfunded liability of about $3 billion, remains solvent for the future.
With federal dollars available and unfunded liability and annual contributions growing, “You are in position to act and I urge you to act,” Pearce said.
“The longer you put this off the more critical the situation gets,” Pearce added. “If you don’t have the will to do it in 2019 or in 2021, I don’t know where you think you’ll get the will to do it in 2022 and 2023,” she said.
Scott, asked about the situation at his twice-weekly COVID-19 news briefing, didn’t comment on the proposed specifics, saying it’s still very early in the legislative process.
“Ignoring it isn’t going to make it go away,” Scott said, adding that he gives Legislative leaders credit for tackling the problem. “It’s been ignored far too long,” he said.
“It’s not sustainable the way it is right now. We spend hundreds of millions of dollars on this obligation but we can’t sustain that,” Scott said.
Asked if taxpayers should contribute to the solution, Scott said that’s already happening with the allocation of $150 million in one-time funds by the House in the fiscal 2022 budget.
“One hundred and fifty million dollars doesn’t come out of thin air,” the governor said.
NEGATIVE REACTION
The harsh criticism of the proposal continued Monday afternoon and evening, as teachers, public employees and retirees all blasted the proposed terms. As was the case Friday afternoon, many pointed out that underfunding by the state from 1991 through 2007 was not their doing, and said they should not pay for the state’s mistakes, or for investment returns that missed targets.
Many spoke of how they’ll have to work additional years while paying into the pension in order to receive a smaller return. Younger teachers said they’ll have to work for 45 years to retire with a full pension; some older teachers said they accepted lower pay as Vermont teachers with the benefits of the state pension and Vermont’s quality of life outweighing salary concerns. Others noted that requiring the most experienced teachers to remain in classroom for additional years will hit school budgets and affect local taxpayers.
Elizabeth Brown, a math teacher at Leland & Gray Union High School in Townshend, said she moved to Vermont about 10 years ago with her partner to continue her career. “I thought I was moving to a state that values education and promises made,” she said.
But the proposal has Brown and her colleagues rethinking that decision, Brown said. “I do not want to relocate. I love Vermont. ... But this plan does not give me a safe financial future.”
“I never felt so undervalued as a teacher in my life and I know I am not alone in this,” Brown added.
Brown and others also wanted to know why the proposal does not include a revenue source. As was the case last Friday, many testifying Monday made the case for a surcharge on the incomes of the state’s wealthiest residents as a means to fill the multi-billion dollar gap.
“I’m still wondering why Vermont won’t ask people who make seven times as much as I do to pay their fair share,” she said.
One the arguments in the House last week against an amendment proposing a wealth surcharge on people with incomes of $500,000 or more was that those people will leave the state over the additional tax burden. Proponents including the amendments sponsor, Rep. Brian Cina, D/P-Chittenden 6-4, said it was fair to ask the state’s wealthiest, who prospered in the past several years thanks to tax cuts championed by former President Donald Trump, to give back for the good of the state.
Patrick Southern, a software developer who produced the platform for reporting lead testing in school water sources, said the pension benefit is “a fantastic investment in our state … it is foolish and shortsighted policy to cut it.” He said he has regularly received job offers paying well more than what he earns here and will have to consider those offers more seriously.
“If you have a D next your name,” he said, referring to Democrats, “I hope you are feeling a burning shame as you listen to our testimony, and I don’t know how you’d share your face at an event for the middle class.”
But Krowinski, asked about criticism of Democrats in general and her in particular, said what’s missing from the conversation is “we took on pension reform work out of concern for the our Vermont teachers and public employees.”
“We want to ensure they have their retirement waiting for them after dedicating their lives to Vermonters, and at this moment, the future of our pensions is in jeopardy,” the speaker said in an email.
While Vermont is not alone in facing pension challenges, “we can be unique in not turning our backs on those that are counting on their pensions after years of service,” Krowinski said. “If there was an easy fix, I would be at the front of the line pushing to make it happen, but we all know that is simply not the case.”