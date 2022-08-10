BENNINGTON — Town officials this week marked a milestone in Bennington’s multi-year effort to plan, fund and construct an ambitious network of shared-use pathways.
“We are very excited that work is coming together on these projects,” Assistant Town Manager Daniel Monks said during a presentation before the Select Board.
Monks and Mark Anders, transportation planner with the Bennington County Regional Commission, updated the board on the several ongoing projects, including the Bennington Rail Trail pathway, which board members toured prior to their meeting.
CREATING A NETWORK
Other shared-use pathways are planned, under construction or already in place. These include routes along Kocher Drive, the Walloomsac Pathway near the river in the downtown, and the Ninja Trail section that will connect to trails at the Bennington College entrance drive and ultimately to North Bennington village.
On the longest-term level, the BCRC is participating in a study of a proposed pathway that would follow an old trolley route from Bennington into Pownal and from there into Williamstown, Mass.
And in Berkshire County, Anders noted, the goal of proponents there is to connect Williamstown and North Adams to the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail, which extends from Adams south into Pittsfield.
NEXT PHASES
Upcoming project phases in Bennington, they said, include completion of a segment from the Walmart site to the Hannaford market site. That work includes the replacement of the now-closed, damaged temporary bridge on the Ninja Trail section, expected in 2023.
The Rail Trail construction “is expected to wrap up in October,” Monks said, including paving and a new deck on a railroad trestle on the path, which dates to 1908. The span crosses the Walloomsac River at that point.
The Rail Trail extends from near Emma Street off Northside Drive near Dunkin Donuts to the Bennington Station lot on Depot Street.
Along Benmont Avenue, there also are plans to create a corridor along the busy street, extending into the downtown. The street-side lane will have protective island structures with trees.
The lane would be called the Benmont Avenue Active Transportation Corridor and extend from Hunt Street down Benmont along the western shoulder. The Hunt Street intersection also will be reconfigured for ease of turning by vehicles and safety of those using the pathway.
The Kocher Drive pathway segment, including a bridge over Furnace Brook, is completed. Anders said it also provided a needed crosswalk and signal at the beginning of Route 7 as a divided highway -- an area considered dangerous for pedestrians, particularly students, to cross.
At the East Road intersection, another completed trail section continues north past Willow Park to Mount Anthony Union Middle School.
Other recent projects, they said, included installing a path and bridge in 2021 over a wetlands area now that allows students who live in the Orchard Village and Willowbrook apartment complexes to safely walk to Molly Stark School.
And grant funding was recently secured by the town for an extension and upgrade of the original town trail, the downtown Walloomsac Pathway, which will be connected to the Rail Trail.
Several smaller connector sections also are being considered, Monks said, such as a crossing from the Benmont Avenue lane to the parallel rail Rail Trail in the vicinity of Tastee Freeze.
In answer to questions from board members, Monks said a map of the emerging trail network – showing completed and in-progress sections -- is being developed and will be posted on the town website.