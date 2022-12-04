BENNINGTON — Officials from Gov. Phil Scott’s cabinet will be visiting the region on Monday, with stops in several Bennington County towns on the agenda.
The purpose of the trip, which will also include stops in Rutland County, is to “hear from community leaders about their unique infrastructure needs and to discuss the many funding opportunities available to them via ... the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021,” according to a statement from Scott spokesman Jason Maulucci. “Officials will offer guidance on how communities can apply for assistance with tangible economic development, housing, water and sewer, climate change mitigation measures and broadband projects.”
Numerous state agencies will be represented at a roundtable meeting at 10 a.m. Monday at the Manchester Community Library. It will feature officials from the agencies of Agriculture, Commerce and Community Development, Natural Resources and Transportation, among others. The Bennington County Regional Commission also is expected to be there.
Federal funds for infrastructure are likely to be a topic, as Manchester and Arlington are pursuing or studying expansion of wastewater service to make new housing construction and commercial development possible.
On Monday morning and afternoon, officials from the state Department of Buildings and General Services — the department that supports state and local government facilities — will pay visits to three county town halls. Eric Pembroke, the department’s director of planning and property management, and Tyler DeShong, its municipal energy program coordinator, are scheduled to visit Arlington Town Hall at 10:30 a.m., Woodford Town Hall at 12 p.m., and Readsboro Town Hall at 1:30.
At 1 p.m. Monday, Housing and Community Development Deputy Commissioner Alex Farrell is scheduled to visit the Bennington High School redevelopment on Main Street, along with the developers, Hale Resources, and town officials and legislators.
In the Northshire, Education Secretary Daniel French is expected to visit and tour Mettawee Community School in West Pawlet at 9:15 a.m. He’s also due to visit Wells Village School and Poultney High School later in the morning.