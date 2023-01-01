SHAFTSBURY — The Shaftsbury Select Board's last meeting of 2022 was a busy and eventful one, covering proposed zoning bylaw changes, additions to the traffic ordinance, and the fiscal 2024 budget.
But the public comment period that opened the Dec. 19 meeting focused on something more pungent than bylaws or tax bills, as a group of Shaftsbury residents who live on or near Route 7A gathered at the meeting to approach the board about a stinky situation in their neighborhood.
“For four days on 7A, we can smell decomposing bodies,” said the group’s spokeswoman, who is not named because her name was unintelligible to the virtual audience.
She said the smell lasted for about four days before it dissipated. The residents were concerned about the smell and the runoff from the location of the smell down to their property and into their water.
Select Board chair Art Whitman said the smell came from a “shredded paper product. There’s no animals or anything else. It is classified as a soil amendment by the state.” The paper product helps add nutrients to the soil, similarly to a manure fertilizer. Nitrogen in the product caused the smell because it wasn’t spread on the soil for a few days and instead sat in a pile.
Since there are no laws or policies against it, the municipality cannot step in and prevent the smell, and farming laws protect the land owner’s right to amend the soil.
Board member Martha Cornwell suggested speaking to the property owner to find a solution to prevent the smell from occurring in the future.
Whitman also announced during the public comment period that at least three volunteers are still needed for the Economic Development Committee and the Cole Hall Committee.
PROPOSED ZONING CHANGES
The board has been discussing several changes to the zoning bylaws for several months, and they have voted to put the changes on the ballot at town meeting.
There are five bylaw changes that will be proposed to voters.
Some are minor changes to the definitions that include changes to the percentages in the accessory dwelling unit definition, and tiny homes were added to the definition of manufactured homes.
A new section will be added to prohibit adding new facilities that would promote the discharge of munitions in the town. So, Shaftsbury will not be building any new shooting ranges.
There is also a new section that will allow the Zoning Administrator to have more leeway when approving small scale zoning permits.
Changes were made to the subdivision regulations regarding open space subdivisions, and changing things to protect wildlife corridors and open spaces.
The details are available on the town website. These will all be up for approval at town meeting.
“It's all up to the voters,” said Whitman.
SPEED ORDINANCE
There have been several delays to the approval of the Traffic Speed Ordinance because, “Every time we post the new roads that we are changing the speed limit on, we get another call,” said Town Administrator David Kiernan.
Each addition of a new road delays the ordinance, but Kiernan said it hasn’t been updated in 40 years. It’s better to delay approval and add the streets now so they are included when it’s finally approved, he said.
2024 BUDGET
There are a few major changes to the 2024 fiscal budget that could result in a 4.9 percent increase.
Health insurance prices skyrocketed, and they will be raised again, so Kiernan padded the budget a little for 2024 so the money is available when the prices are raised.
Members of the Planning Commission and Development Review Board will see their stipend increased because it has been $100 since 2002. Kiernan raised it to $500, and he said, “even that’s not a great figure.” Cornwell replied, “There’s a lot of work involved.”
There were a few other changes, but Kiernan said he was trying to be aware of the impact inflation has on the residents of the town. The 4.9 percent increase could fluctuate a little before the final budget approval.
Due to the federal holiday, the next Shaftsbury Select Board meeting will be on Tuesday, Jan. 3, not Monday.