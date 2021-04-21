BENNINGTON — Ocean State Job Lot is set to open its 143rd store this week — in the newly renovated former JC Penney space in the Bennington Square shopping center.
The official opening will be Thursday, according to Lisa Doucet-Albert, of Regan Communications Group, a company spokeswoman.
The Rhode Island-based Ocean State purchased the shopping center off Kocher Drive at auction in March 2020, a few months before the Penney’s store began a liquidation sale and closed amid a series of 154 closings for the national chain.
Contractors began renovation work in the 38,970-square-foot building in early January, and Ocean State began interviewing potential employees later that month.
Positions advertised included store leadership supervisor jobs; ad coordinator, department heads, field merchandiser, front-end supervisors, operations supervisor, maintenance associate, receiver, sales associates, stock associates and visual merchandisers.
Nearly 50 full- and part-time associates have been hired for the new store, Doucet-Albert said this week.
There are two other Ocean State stores in Vermont, in Rutland and St. Johnsbury, as well as a store in nearby North Adams, Mass.
Ocean State has stores in all of the New England states, and in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The company opened its first location in North Kingstown, R.I., in 1977. There are more than 5,000 employees in total, have officials said.
The center off Kocher Drive is on about 24 acres and includes about 150,000 square feet of space in existing buildings and additional space for new construction. The largest space is the 55,000-square-foot building that was vacated with the closure of a Kmart store in 2018.
In addition to the Ocean State store, Staples, Olympia Sports, Label Shopper and People’s United Bank remain as Bennington Square tenants.