BENNINGTON — A Spencertown, N.Y., man who plead guilty to sexual assault in May has been sentenced to three years to life in prison by Bennington’s new Superior Court judge.
As part of a deal, Keith George, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault without consent after prosecutors dropped a second offense for the same crime as part of a plea deal. At Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, the first for Bennington Superior Court Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady on her first official day in the role, she handed down George’s sentence, which included 10 years of probation. The sentence was suspended except for three years, which he will spend locked-up as he receives sexual offender treatment.
Prosecutor Alexander Burke had argued for a stiffer sentence of five years to life, split with five years to serve, citing several aggravating factors, including a victim-blaming record in the case, that he was in a position of trust and authority, and the age of the victim, who was 14 at the time of the offense.
Defense attorney Jeff Rubin countered by asking for a three-to-life sentence, all suspended, and five-years probation. Rubin noted George’s lack of criminal record, his guilty plea, that he’s taken responsibility for his crime and his remorse, with George finding outside treatment. He also proposed a scenario of an eight-month incarceration, so George could complete his treatment if McDonald-Cady decided that prison time is justified.
George spoke to the judge on his own behalf before he was sentenced, telling McDonald-Cady that he was sorry for what happened and that it would never happen again.
“I am very sorry, and take full responsibility for my actions,” George said in a low voice from the defense table. “I know they were not the best decisions I’ve made in my entire life. It will never happen again.”
There was no statement from either the victim or the parent in the case, and neither was present in the courtroom during the sentencing hearing.
Before the sentence was handed down, there was a frank discussion on the availability of sex offender group treatment in Bennington. A conclusion was reached that, although there was a professional in the area doing individual treatment sessions, there was no guarantee of availability for George. Rubin also brought up to the judge the possibility of George receiving treatment in New York, where he lives. Still, McDonald-Cady felt there wasn’t sufficient information presented on which to base her decision.
McDonald-Cady then asked for several minutes in chambers to render a verdict. She came back after about 20 minutes with her decision. Citing both a pre-sentencing investigation report and a psycho-sexual report, she meticulously laid out her decision — the reasons for leniency, including the defendant’s clean history and that both reports cited a low possibility of a repeat offens, and the reasons for a harsher punishment that would fit the crime in protecting the community and victim.
McDonald-Cady was soft-spoken, barely audible above the ventilation in the courtroom as she rendered her decision. Ultimately, she came down on the side of a substantial prison sentence, to set an example for society and to allow the defendant to receive the treatment needed for rehabilitation.
“The court finds that a sentence including incarceration is necessary here. Due to the significance of the crime, the Vermont Legislature has determined that a minimum sentence of incarceration should be imposed, meaning that the court cannot impose the defendant’s recommended sentence of eight months to serve. It’s not legal to do so,” said McDonald-Cady. “Mr. George was the manipulating adult in the relationship. The victim was only 14. Mr. George committed a crime against the most vulnerable population we have. That is a child. ... The sentence will commence forthwith.”
Then she spoke directly to George. “Mr. George, I tried to structure a sentence from all of the evidence presented here. That is my sentence. Thank you.”
After the hearing concluded, Rubin reached out to the Banner to inform them of a possible appeal of the sentencing decision, based on his belief that the judge erred in saying that any sentence less than three years would be against Vermont statutes.
“To the extent the court believed my sentence proposals were illegal, we disagree. The law at issue and its sentencing provision do not require any jail time. They require a minimum sentence of three years to life. All of that may be suspended, served on probation, or a small portion may be served in jail with probation,” Rubin said. “We will look into remedies on appeals. We felt the judge believed the court had to order three years to serve. We disagree with the court’s assessment and will have our appellate division review that.”
George seemed confused after the conclusion of the hearing. Rubin could be heard explaining what happened to his client and the amount of time he had just been sentenced. George surrendered his cellphone and wallet to Rubin, asking Rubin to contact his father to pick up the truck he’d driven to the hearing. Sheriff’s Department personnel surrounded George, escorting him out of the side door in the courtroom to start his sentence.
George will have to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life. Numerous conditions of probation are in place when he is released after his three-year prison sentence and treatment program. Those conditions include restricted or prohibited travel, continued sex offender treatment after release, no contact with the victim, random polygraph tests, no contact with any female under the age of 18, no loitering in places where children congregate, informing all people with whom he has a significant relationship his sex offender history and electronic monitoring.
If George is charged with any violations, he can potentially serve a life sentence.