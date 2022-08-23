BENNINGTON — A North Bennington man was found not guilty Tuesday of sexually assaulting a woman who accused him of the assault after he broke up with her.
Eric Goyette, 27, of North Bennington, had been charged with one count of sexual assault without consent, a felony, which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment if convicted.
The jury came back with its verdict after less than an hour of deliberations in the one-count case. The forewoman read the verdict from the jury box as the defendant could be seen smiling, his family in back hugged, and the victim in the case wiped away tears.
According to testimony, on the day before Thanksgiving, Nov. 21, 2018, Goyette picked up the victim at her school in Old Bennington, the now defunct Southern Vermont College. They had recently spoken about a break-up the pair had after the victim told the defendant she was pregnant. According to the victim in the case, she had been forced into an abortion. The victim and Goyette wound up at his apartment after the ride.
Goyette and the victim had a short-lived romantic relationship over the course of several months, culminating in a pregnancy sometime in the fall of 2018. According to the victim, Goyette allegedly forced her to have an abortion by telling her, “Either you have an abortion, or I will give you one.”
The defense said that after the procedure was performed on Nov. 2, 2018, the now-separated couple kept a sexual relationship going even though they were breaking up. That fact was vigorously disputed by prosecutor Alex Burke and the victim in her direct testimony at trial. She alleged that Goyette forced her to have anal sex that day against her will.
On the day in question, Nov. 21, 2018, Goyette and the victim had consensual oral sex while driving to his North Bennington apartment. Then, when at the apartment, Goyette was accused of leading the victim into his bedroom and proceeding to undress her and, without her consent, perform a sex act on her while holding her down and stuffing a sock into her mouth.
Defense attorney Frederick Bragdon, on cross-examination of the victim, revealed multiple inconsistencies in her testimony closer to the time of the event nearly four years ago, including testimony she gave under oath to police and during a deposition. Several times Bragdon confronted the alleged victim on things she told police and during the deposition that were different from what she had just testified to in open court.
Goyette, testifying on his own behalf, stuck with his story of an ongoing consensual sexual relationship, including on the day in question. At one point during cross-examination, Burke was able to get Goyette to admit that he was upset at the victim because he felt she was cheating and having relations with a former boyfriend. In his “not my best moment,” Goyette sent photos of the victim’s clothes and underwear, along with a bottle of sexual lubrication, in a text to her former boyfriend, with the words, “she enjoyed anal” right after the alleged assault.
“We are pleased with the verdict,” Bragdon said after the verdict was announced. His mother, sitting in the back of the courthouse, added, “We knew he was not guilty the whole time.”
“I just don’t think justice was served,” the victim told the Banner soon after the verdict was announced. “After four-and-a-half years, you would think that with me still being willing to testify, there would have been a different outcome. But it is what it is. I can finally start my healing process. I’m going to go on with my life day-by-day like I’ve been doing. I just hope no one else has to go through this.”
Goyette was initially charged with two counts of sexual assault without consent, one from the date in question, and one from the following December, on New Year’s Eve, 2018. The case was split from this one because there was another victim in that case. Goyette is scheduled for a status conference in the second trial in the fall.