MANCHESTER — The importance of exercising the right to vote was not lost on Northshire residents in 2022, with poll workers at multiple locations saying that anecdotally, voter turnout was impressive on Tuesday.
“It’s been very brisk so far, more than most midterms,” said Arlington Town Clerk Robin Wilcox with several hours still to go. We’ve had nearly 1,000 ballots counted so far, and it’s only 4 p.m.”
The total of voters in Arlington was an even 1,200 by the end of the evening.
Anita Sheldon, town clerk for Manchester, echoed that sentiment less than an hour before polls closed at Manchester Town Hall. The count at about 6:15 p.m. was already up to 2,159 voters with people still streaming in and a stack of roughly 50 absentee ballots in front of her, still to be counted.
“In the 2020 general election, we had a rough estimate of 2,800 voters,” she said. “So for a midterm election, what we’re at is pretty incredible in my opinion.”
Several voters commented on the significance of the two ballot initiatives, pointing to a possible explanation for the increased participation.
“I think this is probably the most important [election] that I can remember in my 88 years,” said Joe Will of Manchester as he and his wife Norma exited the polls. “I think not just for the interest in rulings here, but the whole country.”
The two ballot initiatives for Constitutional amendments both received overwhelming support from Arlington and Pawlet, the only two towns where data was available by press time.
The race for the Vermont House in the Rutland-Bennington District, which awards two seats, was won handily in Arlington by Democratic candidates Kathleen James (697 votes) and Seth Bongartz (684) of Manchester. They beat out Republican candidate Joe Gervais by a significant margin in his hometown, with Gervais trailing Bongartz by an even 200 votes.
Gervais also received the eighth most votes for Justice of the Peace in Arlington, which only awards seven positions.
In notable races for local office, James Gulley (D- Bennington) won Arlington in a landslide over Joel Howard (R- Pownal), 656-341.
With three of five towns reporting in the Rutland-Bennington district, Democratic candidate Robin Chestnut-Tangerman had a lead of under a hundred votes, 806-713, over Republican Sally Achey for the district’s seat in the Vermont House of Representatives. Chestnut-Tangerman took both candidates’ hometown of Middletown Springs (270-225) and Pawlet (418-336), while Achey won Wells (158-112).
In the Bennington-Rutland House race, only Danby had reported by press time, where William Gaiotti (R- Mount Tabor) nearly doubled the votes for Mike Rice (D- Dorset), 401 to 220.
Incumbent for the Windham-Windsor-Bennington house seat, Kelly Pajala (I- Londonderry), ran unopposed.