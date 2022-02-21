MANCHESTER — The Northshire Rescue Squad is preparing to send a new three-year contract proposal to its five member towns, its leaders announced at a meeting of its Emergency Medical Services Board last week.
Meanwhile, the Rescue Squad and Manchester officials both recognize that their different perspectives are separating the two sides in their contract impasse, despite a mutual willingness to reach a deal.
The contract proposal would cap increases in yearly town assessments at 6 percent unless approved by the Emergency Medical Services Board. It would also provide a way for towns to maintain service if their membership lapses – but charge those towns a 10 percent premium.
“It was nice to see everybody together again,” Board of Trustees president Susan Howard said. “When we get the draft contract out shortly it will give towns chance to review it and come back with questions or comments, and we’ll go from there.”
The non-membership wrinkle is important as Manchester officials decide whether to take a consultant’s advice about forming its own ambulance service, or finding a way to push ahead with the Rescue Squad. That would cost more than $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, including $92,500 for “program development,” consultants said.
For Manchester, the proposed assessments for fiscal 2023 would be $190,969 as a member, and $210,066 as a non-member, according to the Rescue Squad. In both cases, that number would be offset by the Rescue Squad’s payments to the town for rent, utilities and dispatch services.
Rescue Squad officials and Select Board members last met two weeks ago, but another meeting had not been scheduled as of Friday. Representatives of both sides said their different perspectives on the issues — Manchester focused specifically on the town’s needs and costs, and the Rescue Squad on its service to all five towns — remain a stumbling block.
Howard, Rescue Squad treasurer Jim Salsgiver and Manchester Select Board chairman Ivan Beattie agreed, in separate interviews, that those competing interests are a factor.
“Manchester is clearly focusing on Manchester alone ... on the relationship the Rescue Squad has with town government,” Salsgiver said. “Our perspective has always been on all the communities and the people in these communities. It makes it a bit tough to figure out a place where we can comfortably work together.”
Beattie indicated that the town is interested in a separate agreement with the Rescue Squad — apart from its contract with the other four towns — that addresses concerns the others don’t share with Manchester. The town’s consultants identified a lack of coordination and planning with other public safety agencies as issues, as well as cost.
“I still feel the other four towns don’t have as keen an interest in the other items we’re trying to address,” Beattie said. “And I think it makes more sense to have a separate agreement. There seems to be resistance to that.”
Is it time for a mediator to help sort out the differences? Not quite yet, Howard and Beattie both said.
“We’ve talked about it. I don’t think we’re there yet,” Beattie said. “I’d need to have more more session at least before I came to that conclusion. I’m still hopeful.”
“We’re all adults and we will continue to talk when the next time is right,” Howard said, adding that the two sides are not in a “litigious” frame of mind.
“There’s been a lot of information in a rather compressed amount of time .. It’s a little over a month since Jan. 11th,” Howard said. “There’s a lot to digest and review and talk about, and I think the progress overall has been acceptable.”
BOARD MEETS, DISCUSSES PROPOSAL
The Emergency Medical Services Board meeting, held Wednesday, Feb. 16 over Zoom, was the first since before the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago, Treasurer Jim Salsgiver said.
According to Salsgiver, the five towns had not expressed any desire to meet, and none — including Manchester — had cited complaints about the service. The new contract proposal includes provisions requiring the Emergency Medical Services Board to meet at least twice yearly, and adding elected officials from all five towns to the board.
The board was created in 2017 when the Rescue Squad signed contracts with the five towns. The idea was to allow officials from Danby, Dorset, Manchester, Mount Tabor and Winhall to communicate concerns to the Rescue Squad on a regular basis.
Both Manchester and Rescue Squad officials have acknowledged those intentions didn’t translate into results. The Manchester consultant report said the Rescue Squad had not been responsive to the town’s needs and concerns; the Rescue Squad said it couldn’t respond to problems it never knew existed.
During the meeting, board members reviewed operations and finances, and pointed out areas where they disagree with the consultant’s report.
That report, presented in part to the Manchester Select Board on Jan. 11 and released in full on Feb. 9, questioned the Rescue Squad’s culture, its response times and its interaction with Manchester, the largest town it serves.
The consultant, Municipal Resources Inc. of Meredith, N.H. — which performed a study of Northshire emergency services in 2015 — recommended that the town form its own ambulance service in partnership with a health provider.
The Rescue Squad took issue with many of those findings. In turn, it questioned the consultants’ Manchester-centric point of view, challenged their assertion that recommendations made in 2015 weren’t followed, and questioned whether the town could obtain a state permit and enough personnel to operate its own service. It also said the report had not considered its quality of care or community satisfaction with its services.
CONTRACT AND MEMBERSHIP
The contract proposal, which Howard and Salsgiver said should be delivered to towns this week, is largely the same as the three-year deal the five towns signed in 2017. Significant changes include using 2020 census figures for determining population share of funding, and shifting fees based on calls for service to a two- or three-year average.
Under the new proposal, any town that does not sign the contract becomes a non-member — but may remain contractually bound if they signed a previous contract, if they continue to pay NRS for services, or if the Rescue Squad continues to provide EMS services. Non-member towns would be free to participate in Emergency Medical Services Board meetings, but would forfeit their voting rights.
That provision concerned Emergency Medical Services Board member Ben Bureaugard of Mount Tabor.
“There have been times it’s been difficult getting support for this thing we really need,” Bureaugard said. “I can see no advantage in being a non-member. … While my town is the smallest in population I’m not real comfortable with the concept of non-member participation. “