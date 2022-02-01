MANCHESTER — The Northshire Rescue Squad pledged improved communication with Manchester officials at a public meeting Monday night, saying it wants nothing more than to reach a new contract with the town.
There were indications that things are moving in that direction, after the meeting in which the Rescue Squad made the case for its quality of care, questioned critical findings of a consultant hired by the town on its culture and response times, and pledged to move forward in cooperation.
As the meeting ended, Manchester Select Board Chairman Ivan Beattie walked to the front of the auditorium to chat with the Rescue Squad’s officers, including president Susan Howard of Mount Tabor and treasurer Jim Salsgiver of Dorset.
Willingness to keep talking
“Ivan just came up to me, said it was a great presentation, and we shook hands,” Howard said after the meeting. “And I think that’s indicative of a willingness [to keep talking].”
Beattie felt the same way.
“I thought everything that was here was coming from the right place and very well-presented,” Beattie said. “It was everything I hoped it would be and certainly nothing that I felt was misrepresented.”
The contract between the town and the Rescue Squad expired 18 months ago, and the Rescue Squad is now seeking a new three-year deal for all five of its towns.
The Manchester Select Board — whose members attended the meeting, but did not speak, to adhere to the open meeting law — were expected to meet in executive session Tuesday night to discuss what they saw and heard.
Town Manager John O’Keefe said the two sides have traded proposals, adding, “I see some things in there that we have proposed. And I think that’s good.”
“I think the challenge is, you know, how do you incorporate one partner who has a lot of different needs, while still maintain the interest of the other parties,” he said of the talks.
“I’m always an optimist, but I leave more optimistic than when I came in,” he said.
Dozens in attendance
Before an audience of about 60 in person and as many as 130 screens tuned in via Zoom, the Rescue Squad acknowledged that the five-year-old advisory structure that was supposed to provide open lines of communication between the squad and its five member towns has fallen short. They outlined a path to improving that model, with more frequent meetings and direct Select Board involvement.
That mechanism — the Emergency Services Medical Board — was developed when the nonprofit independent Rescue Squad signed contracts with its five member towns and changed its name in 2017. The board, which has weighted votes for its members — four for Manchester, two for Dorset and one each for Danby, Mount Tabor and Winhall — was intended to give the towns a more direct say.
But, as Salsgiver noted, the board has not held the two meetings per year it intended.
“Has this board worked well? Not as well as we hoped,” he said. “We’ve continued to communicate to town reps and asked them to join us for meetings, but we haven’t had all the meetings we want.”
That lack of communication has been cited by both sides — the town, for a lack of responsiveness to its concerns, and the Rescue Squad, saying the first it heard of those concerns was the presentation given by consultants to the Select Board on Jan. 11.
The consultants’ full report is expected to be released later this week.
A ‘way forward’
The Rescue Squad’s plan for a “way forward” includes tracking its performance on departure and on-scene arrival times, collaboration with towns in staff meetings and planning meetings, and customized collaboration structures with each town.
In return, the Rescue Squad would like all five towns to agree to a three-year contract through June 2025, with all towns and the squad committing to improved communication.
“We can start that tomorrow. It’s sitting there, waiting for us to do,” board member Bob Niles of Dorset said.
Rescue Squad officials highlighted the level of service they provide, noting that their trained paramedics — the highest level of training in the field — offer a critical lifeline for communities that are at least half an hour from the nearest hospital.
They questioned whether a new service established by the town would be able to provide the same level of service, whether regulatory approval from the state for that service could be obtained as quickly as the consultants suggested, and whether a potential medical partner would offer long-term stability.
Dr. Bob Schwartz, the Rescue Squad’s medical director, and Inge Smith-Luce, an NRS paramedic and the EMS coordinator for VT EMS District 12, spoke to the advantages of the current staff — particularly its number of trained paramedics, and the classroom and experience needed to rise to that level of training.
“Paramedics are not necessarily common in all small towns, but make a remarkable difference in quality of care,” Schwartz said.
Another area of contention dealt with the amount the town pays the Rescue Squad. The consultants say the average increase has been 14 percent; the Rescue Squad produced figures showing an average increase of 9.8 percent over five years, including fiscal 2023.
Support from residents
Audience members speaking and asking questions called on both sides to improve communication and make a deal happen. Many who spoke in support of the squad pointed to personal experiences in which the life of a loved one — or their own — had been saved.
Retired Danby firefighter Dan Garceau said the squad has helped many of his family members and friends.
“I beg the town of Manchester to leave well-enough alone. Sign that damned contract,” Garceau said.
Former Manchester Select Board member Steven Nichols was even more adamant in his support, and offered both heartfelt praise and stinging criticism.
“You have saved my life three times in the past three years. And you are just wonderful,” he told the Rescue Squad. “What in God’s name are we doing messing with that? The town should be embarrassed.”