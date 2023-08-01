MANCHESTET — Award-winning bestselling author Andre Dubus III will discuss his latest book, "Such Kindness," at the Northshire Bookstore on Saturday at 6 p.m.
The book covers one man’s moral journey. Tom Lowe has lost just about everything. His wife, a meaningful relationship with his son, his ability to work, and his self-respect. He lives with constant, near-crippling pain. This extraordinary novel opens with his attempt to steal the garbage of the banker who sold him a loan he couldn't afford back when Tom had everything. He is pretty close to rock-bottom. Then a few chance encounters with strangers who treat Tom like a human being who deserves respect awaken a subtle shift in his attitude.
Dubus is the author of eight other books, including the bestsellers "Townie," a memoir, and "House of Sand and Fog," a National Book Award Finalist in Fiction and an Oprah’s Book Club selection.
Anyone with questions can email events@northshire.com. The store is located at 4869 Main St., Manchester.