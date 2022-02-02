MANCHESTER — The proponents of a proposed 74,000-square-foot, multi-community indoor recreation center at Dana M. Thompson Memorial Park have formally applied to the town of Manchester for a design permit.
The Design Advisory Committee approved the Northshire Community Field House plan on Wednesday by a vote of 3-0.
Member Alan Benoit raised concerns about the number of colors used in design materials. But architect Kirk Moore said the colors were an attempt to break down the massive scale of the building and avoid a large monochrome structure, often common with metal buildings.
Also, Bill Drunsic noted that in meetings with area select boards there were no complaints about the design.
In approving the plan, the committee suggested the architects reduce the number of colors.
The zoning permit application, which lists BNA Architects and Planners as applicant and the town of Manchester as the property owner, lays out the basis of the proposal: a two-story building that would provide a 220-meter track, space for three all-purpose courts, a 45-foot climbing tower, space for free weights and workout machines, and meeting and multipurpose rooms for Northshire residents and groups of all ages.
Planning and Zoning Director Janet Hurley said the Design Advisory Committee is the first step in the town planning process for the project. It’s next hearing would be before the Design Review Board.
The project will also require Act 250 review, project consultant Cynthia Gubb said.
Gubb, who has helped bring the plan forward with fellow consultant and state Rep. Seth Bongartz, D-Bennington 4, and architect Moore, said the plan has grown from its original 67,000 square feet since it was made public in October. That’s to lengthen the indoor track to a regulation 220 meters, making it eligible to host indoor track meets, and accommodate two smaller boulder climbing structures next to the climbing tower.
Those boulders would not require ropes and would help the facility accommodate more climbers, Gubb said.
“We got generally a very positive response from most people,” Gubb said of feedback meetings with area community leaders.
Gubb emphasized that there will be activities for seniors at the field house, too. “There will be a lot of planning to accommodate all age groups,” she said.
As for the lack of an indoor pool in the plan: “We did look at an indoor pool very carefully, but the added expense just didn’t make sense,” she said.
Proponents say the project, estimated at $13.5 million, would be funded with a $3 million grant from the Right Track Foundation, private contributions and municipal bond funding from participating communities. In return, those towns would receive significant discounts on market rate for memberships to the facility.
“We’re really trying to lay the groundwork and say, ‘Here’s a great opportunity to jump in from the start and build a great facility that can serve the region,’” Gubb said. “No one town could build this, but if we band together, we can provide a facility that will serve this community.”
Eight towns put the proposal on their Town Meeting ballots as an advisory question: Danby, Dorset, Landgrove, Londonderry, Manchester, Peru, Sunderland and Winhall.
Arlington was on the list of communities to consider the proposal, but the town’s interest in developing the Arlington Common project led to a decision not to participate, Gubb said.
“They’re focused on a major project in their own town. We didn’t want to compete with that in any way, shape or form,” she said.
“We’re working simultaneously raising money to keep the project on track. We hope to get a very positive outcome from advisory votes,” Gubb said. “If so, that’s a very encouraging sign. If we get a positive vote, we’ll start a major fundraising effort on the private side.”