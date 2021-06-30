MANCHESTER — Northshire Day School has secured a sizable equipment donation and, separately, a grant to support children with specialized care and learning needs.
The Vermont Country Store recently purchased and installed nearly $16,000 worth of technology for the nonprofit early education and child care center located at 5484 Main St.
The donation included an iPad, Chromebook and Echo Dot for each of the school’s eight classrooms and five laptops for the organization’s administrative team, according to Jennifer Luty, the nonprofit’s development director.
The gift also included a portable technology station that will prove useful for trainings, she said.
“We have an immense appreciation for Vermont Country Store as a long time and valuable partner of NDS,” Laurie Metcalfe, the school’s executive director, said in a statement. “Their recent investment in our work has given us the tools necessary to perform optimally and continue the important work of growing happy, healthy children.”
Luty described the contribution as “transformative,” explaining that for the first time, every classroom is outfitted with the same technology and tied into the same system.
The school currently serves 91 children between the ages of 6 weeks and 5 years old. It was established in 1968 and moved into its current 10,800-square-foot facility in 2006 following a $4 million capital campaign that included a large initial contribution from the Vermont Country Store, which has a main office in Manchester.
The upgrade obviates any need for teachers to use their personal phones for work-related duties, such as queuing up playlists for rest time or movement activities, while at school, Luty said.
Vermont Country Store staff spent more than a day helping to install the equipment once it arrived and training teachers on its use, according to Luty.
“We are happy to support Early Childhood where and when we can,” Ann Warrell, Vermont Country Store’s community relations and communications manager, said in a statement. “Our in-house technology department has phenomenal expertise, and this gift is one way for us to do something meaningful and helpful within our community.”
MOUNT LAUREL GRANT
The school also recently announced that it has received a $6,500 grant from the Mount Laurel Grant Foundation, which it intends to use “to provide individualized support to children, adaptive equipment, and professional development to better meet the needs of all students,” according to a news release.
“The Mount Laurel grant provides NDS with support to better help and provide much needed support services for children with disabilities,” said curriculum director Jane Gras.
The foundation promotes the welfare of children and young adults with disabilities in Bennington and Rutland counties by funding relevant organizations.