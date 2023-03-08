MANCHESTER — Forgive Laurie Metcalfe and Ed Surjan for being nervous on Tuesday morning.
As leaders of two key nonprofit groups that depend on Manchester voters for money that makes their efforts possible, they knew the competition was stiff this year for taxpayer dollars. Nationwide hikes in labor and material costs have hit schools and municipal government hard, too.
Not to mention, the town of Manchester and the Taconic & Green Regional School District both sought and received approval for budgets that increased spending. Despite decreases in both tax rates, years of rising real estate values are expected to come due in larger property tax bills.
Turns out the Town Meeting jitters weren't necessary for Surjan and Metcalfe, as Town Meeting voters approved their nonprofit funding requests by wide margins — even the big-ticket asks of $243,700 for the Manchester Community Library and $87,000 for the Northshire Day School. The library funding was approved 522-251, and the school's request passed by a vote of 581-169.
That generosity was not lost on the leaders of those nonprofit organizations, they said Wednesday.
“We are deeply grateful and really just can’t stress enough the importance of how these communities have supported this school for a very long time — not just financially, but continuing to prioritize families and children,” said Metcalfe, Northshire Day School executive director. Voters in Sunderland and Dorset also approved the school’s requests for funding.
“That is just such an amazing thing to be a part of — to know you live in a community that priorities early childhood education and understands the importance of it.”
Metcalfe also hopes that the community’s support for the school, allowing it to pay better wages and benefits to teachers and support families, will be seen in Montpelier as proof that voters will back legislation to support early childhood education — and the funding it will require. She said asking voters directly for money is “not sustainable,” and that what’s really needed is a statewide or federal solution assuring early education is accessible and affordable.
The message she hopes Montpelier takes away? “You’re going to have our taxpayers' votes if you support this, because they’ve already supported early childhood education,” she said. “We know this is important.”
Surjan, the library’s executive director, was similarly grateful for voters’ support.
“Our job at the library is to continue, every day, to do the work that makes the case for the value we deliver to the community. We are certainly working very hard at that.
“We do not take for granted that this is all in the context of the rest of what's going on economically, and the taxes residents here pay,” Surjan said. “We are indeed grateful for this level of support in these circumstances.”
Tuesday’s vote also establishes what Manchester’s leadership team will look like for the year going forward. Selectboard Chairman Ivan Beattie, facing his first challenger in years, defeated Megan Amundson for another three-year term, 482-226.
Beattie said he doesn't read too much into the results.
“My name is well-known, and I’ve been there a long time. At the same time, I do realize a number of people didn’t vote for me,” Beattie said. “I want to thank Megan for participating and giving voters a choice. What I need to do is try to figure out what it is I'm doing that would make someone not want to vote for me, and be responsive to that.”
Amundson was thankful for the support she gained in her first-ever Selectboard race, adding she will “never say never” to a future run.
“Ultimately, my goal is to create space for more voices in town government, and I think it looks different today than it did a few years ago,” she said.
Amundson spoke broadly about a need to update Town Meeting, noting that attendance was low and that most of the folks in attendance are older, and can afford to spend an afternoon not working. She said she didn’t experience the dynamic she'd heard about from years past, when voters could engage each other, potentially change people’s minds about their positions on issues, and reach consensus.
“Nobody’s mind was changed. People had fixed thoughts they expressed them, they voted, and they left,” she said.
Asked about the passage of the budget, which increases spending 11.9 percent, Beattie said he was surprised there were not more questions raised by the audience. “It passed more easily than I thought — that's not a relief to me,” he said.
Beattie is also concerned that this year's increase in spending will not be a one-time event: ”I see us heading in a direction where there might be pressure in years going forward,” he said. “We need to find a balanced level of service we’re providing and what it costs the taxpayers … at some point tough decisions will have to be made.”
Beattie said the town is still working out a few contract details with incoming Town Manager Scott Murphy, and that it’s expected he will start work on March 20.
Murphy, who attended Town Meeting, said he appreciated the civility on display Saturday at the floor meeting. “It was nice — I had a lot of opportunities to meet people, and in fact I knew a lot of people there from my years working in Bennington and Bennington County.”
Murphy said he’s been split lately between trying to finish strong in Ludlow and getting ready to take over in Manchester.
”I am very excited and being at Town Meeting on Saturday fired me up even more,” he said. “I’m looking forward to getting over there and getting started.”