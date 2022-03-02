MANCHESTER — With three of the largest towns in the region voting "no" on an advisory question for the proposed Northshire Community Field House, proponents have decided to pull the plug for now.
“My committee is done. We’re putting the project on the shelf,” proponent Bill Drunsic said Wednesday afternoon. “And if the community comes back later and other people want to say we need to revisit this, then let them stand up. But we’re done.”
The $14 million, 74,000-square-foot facility, proposed for Dana L. Thompson Memorial Park, was to have featured a regulation-sized indoor track, three indoor courts and a 45-foot-tall rock climbing tower, as well as meeting rooms and a workout room. Proponents said it was designed to be an affordable athletics and community center for all ages.
Proponents had hoped that “yes” votes on Tuesday in several communities would have served as a springboard for bond funding, which would have leveraged private donations in building an affordable community center for the region. Towns taking part would have been granted membership rates for residents well below market health club rates.
“It was a new concept, and we certainly gave it our best shot,” nonprofit consultant Cynthia Gubb said. “And it was a complex thing to get across.”
“It would have been such a wonderful facility with so much programming that would be available to all age groups, school kids, teenagers, tweens, adults, families, seniors, you know, the whole nine yards — and yet somehow that just didn't come across. Maybe it wasn't understood completely by folks in the community,” Gubb said.
But whether "no" votes came from concerns about energy use, bonding cost, the lack of a swimming pool or tennis courts or simple misunderstanding, come they did, across the region.
The proposal was defeated 492-455 in Manchester, 208-100 in Dorset, 330-204 in Danby, 106-100 in Rupert and 89-88 in Sunderland. It was approved on voice votes in Winhall and Landgrove, which both held floor votes; Weston and Londonderry have postponed their floor meetings until April.
Manchester Town Manager John O’Keefe said the general and groundwater permits for the project were pulled on Wednesday.
O'Keefe and Drunsic said that regional initiatives such as the field house have been a tough lift in the past. And O’Keefe said the size of the proposal might have been problematic for some voters.
“I've been in government so long ... you win some, you lose some,” O’Keefe said. “But you have to respect the will of the voters.”
But Drunsic and Gubb said that the project grew in size out of necessity. Having only two courts, for example, wouldn’t be enough to solve the scheduling problems for youth sports or allowed for multipurpose uses. Likewise, the proposed climbing tower would have provided operating revenue that would have exceeded expenses.
People looked at it and said "ah, this is so big” without knowing the facts of how it would be financed and why it was big, they said.
“We had a much smaller track for example. We were down to two courts at one time. But then we started to do the programming and said, well, if people want to play basketball on two courts, where are you going to play pickleball?”
“Every time we went through these iterations, we compromise the operating characteristic of it and penalize some part of the population that was passionate about its use.”
People wanted flexibility in the field house.
“You know, a lot of the people we consulted said, 'We'd like to see this pickleball, we'd like to see basketball, we'd like to see volleyball, we'd like to see an indoor track, we need indoor walking space.' And the list went on and on.”
During Manchester’s online informational town meeting on Saturday, several residents offered pointed criticism of the proposal.
Design Advisory Committee member Alan Benoit and climate activist Carl Bucholt were critical of the decision to use propane-fired heat pumps in the building, saying it was irresponsible to do so in the face of climate change. And former Select Board member Steven Nichols questioned why the permitting process had begun before the town had voted on whether to support the plan.
O’Keefe said Wednesday that it's fairly common for permitting to begin before money is allocated for a public or nonprofit project, citing the town skatepark as a recent example.
On Wednesday, Drunsic said energy-use issues could have been worked out if the project had been allowed to continue. “To kill the project because it wasn’t a net-zero building was short-sighted,” he said.