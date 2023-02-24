NORTH RUPERT — A woman's official cause of death in a tragic accident in North Rupert was from a major cardiovascular event and most likely not freezing.
An amended death certificate points directly to atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease as the main cause of death for Linda Eliason, 76, of Sykes Hollow Road. Eliason was found lying feet away from her front door in the early morning hours after one of this winter's coldest nights.
“Mrs. Eliason most likely died from some type of cardiovascular event, possibly a heart attack or stroke related to her heart disease brought on by hypertension and diabetes,” said Bennett Truman, public health communications officer for the Vermont Department of Health. “Most likely, she had an event and possibly fell or collapsed without being able to get up. That led to hypothermia due to the temperatures that night. We can’t be certain exactly what happened.”
It was initially reported in a preliminary death certificate that Eliason died from exposure to the elements. The Vermont Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy, determining that the cause was related to her heart. The method of death was officially listed as an accident.
“She did not die from just exposure,” Truman told the Banner. “It was her heart.”
In the early morning of a blustery Saturday in late January, during the tail end of one of this winter’s most potent snowstorms, Vermont State Police responded to 513 Sykes Hollow Road for a report of a woman found dead in the snow. Eliason was spotted a little after 6 a.m. by a man who was attempting to plow her driveway. When he left the truck’s cab to shovel near the pathway, he spotted the elderly woman’s dog sitting nearby. As he got closer, he found her frozen under the snow.
Eliason was declared dead at the scene. Her body was transported to the Vermont Medical Examiner’s Office for an official autopsy and cause of death. Vermont State Police at the time, after an initial investigation, found Eliason appeared to have died from exposure to the elements after a fall. Police reported that the death was considered accidental and was not considered suspicious.
Eliason lived alone with her dog and cat in the white Cape-style home she had owned for 25 years. Neighbors, including longtime resident Scott Palmer, told the Banner then that everyone on the road tended to mind their own business, but they also keep an eye out for neighbors.
“She was a friend of mine. We’re all friends on this road right now. The neighbors look out for each other around here. We care.”
Palmer wondered what might have happened if she’d fallen in the daylight, maybe if she was closer to the road, or if the storm wasn’t as bad as it was. According to the final death certificate, that might not have made any difference.
“We all loved her,” Palmer said. “It was just a bad night, a terrible night.”