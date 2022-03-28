NORTH POWNAL — Gov. Phil Scott announced $375,000 in grant funding for a footbridge across the Hoosic River in North Pownal, a years-long project to secure hiker access to more than 700 acres of town-owned, mountainside land west of the river.
Parks and Recreation Committee members and other Pownal residents traveled to Danville on Monday for the announcement, which included funding for several other recreation-oriented projects around Vermont.
“Vermont’s natural beauty, combined with outdoor recreation opportunities, are economic engines for our state and a driving force for why people visit and live in Vermont,” said Scott. “These grants will help continue to connect trails to downtown centers, develop new recreation assets and promote all we have to offer.”
RESIDENTS ON HAND
“We were elated that this was approved,” town committee Chairwoman Jennifer Boucher said after the governor's news conference. “Lots of folks persevered through the years, and now we can provide access for Pownal residents and visitors to the Strobridge Recreation Area.”
The vision for the bridge, she said, is for a suspension foot structure similar to one spanning the Hoosic River near the Tourists Hotel on Route 2 in North Adams, Mass.
The Pownal bridge would cross the river near the wastewater treatment plant where the Hoosic Bend Trail now ends on the eastern side.
OPPORTUNITY SEIZED
“For me personally, I am so grateful that Pownal was considered for this award,” said Select Board liaison Rebecca Dragon, who also attended the announcement. “Jennifer and I were lucky to walk in on years of work that had already been done by other people on procuring, developing and gaining access to that land. We just had the pleasure of brainstorming and writing a grant proposal. The project was already ripe for the picking, and that is on the ideas and work of dozens of other people, if not more.”
She said residents visited the Tourists Hotel owners and inspected that bridge, deciding they would like to see something similar over the Hoosic in North Pownal.
The next steps include developing a project design and gaining permits for the project, Boucher said.
In addition to other Parks and Recreation Committee members, the women gave credit to Catherine Bryars, director of planning with the Bennington County Regional Commission, for her assistance; to Donald Campbell, of the Vermont Land Trust, which holds a conservation easement on the forestland; and to the Hoosic River Watershed Association.
“The decision to request funding for a footbridge was an 11th-hour pivot,” Dragon said. “After evaluating all other points of potential access, most of them through private land, this seemed to be the solution with the least invasion on home and land owners, and the most ‘destination site’ possibility. A beautiful footbridge over the river will be an attraction all its own, even for people who aren't planning to access the trails on the other side.”
ONCE MILL LAND
After the Pownal Tanning Co. ceased operations in 1988, and the immediate factory site was cleaned up in a $7 million federal Superfund project, the town acquired the mountainside forestland in 2002.
That land once included a reservoir owned by the factory, which dated back to 19th century textile mills in North Pownal and once supplied water to the central village area.
When the forestland was acquired, the town entered into a deed restriction agreement with the Vermont Land Trust and the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board, which supplied grant funding to help meet the reported $210,000 purchase price.
ROAD WASHED OUT
However, access via Woods Road to the forestland, which is at the base of the Hoosac Range along the New York border, was later washed out in a storm. Town officials have struggled since to secure rights-of-way over private land to the forested parcel.
The land is well-suited for recreation purposes, with the Taconic Crest Trail winding along the top of the ridge — a 37-mile hiking trail extending from Petersburgh, N.Y., south into Berkshire County, Mass.
According to a statement from the governor’s office, the funding will go toward “creating better community access to a 700-plus-acre recreation area and trail network by building trailhead parking and an informational kiosk, constructing a pedestrian bridge, installing trail blazes and maps for wayfinding, improving trails and developing an ongoing trail management plan.”
Among the 23 other Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative program recreation grants announced by Scott was $82,212 awarded to Pawlet and Rupert to alleviate parking issues near the D&H Rail Trail and to designate new areas and improve existing lots.
‘AN EXCITING TIME’
“The substantial funds provided for this round encouraged communities to think big to leverage outdoor recreation and the many benefits that stem from it, from economic impacts to environmental stewardship to public health,” said Vermont Forest, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Michael Snyder during the announcement. “This is an exciting time for Vermont: Not only do we realize in new ways the importance of outdoor recreation, but we’re also seizing meaningful opportunities to make outdoor recreation even stronger and more accessible.”