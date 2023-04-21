NORTH BENNINGTON — A new writers' residence opened last June in North Bennington, four doors down from where Shirley Jackson penned her most famous short story.
The Prospect Street Writing House at 20 Prospect St. caters to all kinds of writers in search of a quiet place to finish their manuscripts, work on poetry and tighten up their short stories — all in a cozy, dorm-like setting with plenty of natural light, homemade dinners and walking trails to ponder characters and clear your head. The nonprofit organization offers weekly packages of 12 individual bedrooms configured in three suites. Each suite has a sitting room and a kitchenette.
The 6,000 square-foot Victorian house is within walking distance of the local coffee shop and Powers Market in North Bennington, past the ghost of another famous writer down the hill.
“I wanted this to be sort of a bed and breakfast for writers,” says Robert Huntsman, or V to his friends. “I just wanted to hang out with writers. And the only way I could do that, I guess, was to have them pay to stay at my house.”
The retreat is the brainchild of the one-time English major and wannabe writer who drifted from a longtime finance career back to writing.
“I worked in finance for 30 years,” Huntsman says. "I worked for a small family office that managed three wealthy families’ money for them. The office closed in October of 2008, and I told myself if I never saw another annual report in my life, it would be too soon.”
Huntsman was an English major in college, but flunked out twice. He dragged himself out of college in his 30s, got sober and became stuck in a financial job. By the time 2008 rolled around and he was out of a job, Huntsman took stock and decided to continue his interrupted pursuit of an MFA in creative writing at Bennington College. Returning to New York City after graduation, Huntsman started hosting a longstanding writers' reading group in the West Village in New York City. It changed his life, but by 2018, he was ready to move on.
“I was ready to get the hell out of New York at that point. You know, I lived there for 45 years. I found I was aging out of New York and all that stuff,” he says with a smile.
Huntsman returned to North Bennington with the idea of starting a place where writers could come and work on their manuscripts in a quiet, supportive environment. His idea wasn’t to create a writing workshop place but what he called a “bed and breakfast” for writers, a place to work and share social time.
“I just love hanging out with smart people who are interested in the same thing,” Huntsman says. “What attracted me, always engaged me, was hanging out with smart writers interested in making better sentences, and bringing these people together.”
In 2018, Huntsman bid on a 19th-century home on Prospect Street in North Bennington, four doors down from where Shirley Jackson wrote "The Lottery," her most famous short story. The building was a former nursing home. It was on the market for five years, had the room Huntsman envisioned, and was for sale for a reasonable price. Huntsman bought the property and renovated the space over several years during the pandemic. The Prospect Street Writers House (PSWH) officially opened last June.
PSWH offers one two-week session that includes a room in a quad-style dorm setting with individual rooms, baths and common areas. A homemade dinner cooked by Huntsman himself is included every night.
“It's just you and your work,” Huntsman says. “There's no frills. It's just like, come and straighten out your narrative or organize your poetry book. Everybody who's here is available to you. It's all about bringing writers together and offering opportunities to socialize, to meet other people in the same boat, maybe to find a second reader or all this stuff.”
Huntsman’s customers mostly come from New York, Boston, and the Middle Atlantic. He’s also had a few writers from places like Hawaii, California and Washington State. He plans on expanding the reach as word gets out in the writing community.
“I'm 73. And I'm making plans for it to outlive me,” Huntsman says. “You know, I don't want it to die when I do. One of the things we're planning on doing is carrying this over to become a perpetual place. I'm a nonprofit right now. I have a board. So that's an element of oversight. But really, right now, it’s all me. I'm the cook and bottle washer and all that.”
Huntsman’s main goal is to create a space for writers to just be able to work. There are no classes, workshops or group readings. There are no distractions. Everything else is up to them.
“It's left up to you,” he says. "We offer peace and quiet in the most comfortable village in Vermont. We offer you the opportunity to do it, to sit down and do it, and write. This is a workplace. That's what we offer.”
The residence is an adults-only place. No children or dogs are allowed. “Too distracting,” Huntsman says. Writers who are interested in attending are asked to apply online by letting Huntsman know what they’re working on and are asked to include a sample of their writing.
“You're not judged on that. There's no competition to get in. Writers, at any point in their writing life, are accepted. But we want serious people who are serious about their writing. Somebody who's just starting out can be just as serious as somebody who's published four books. Those submissions are read by a four-juror committee. It gives us sort of an idea of what you're working on. But we don't hold it against you or anything. Everybody who applies gets in.”
Huntsman's eyes light up when asked what North Bennington and his writing residence have to offer writers from outside Vermont.
“You would just love the village in North Bennington. There are trails everywhere and friendly people. We can offer you peace and quiet and a dinner cooked by me. Come for a week. Come for two weeks. It's all up to you. Bring whatever you're working on. We will just get out of your way. We will answer all your questions. But we will basically leave it up to you. We will not interfere. That's basically, that's my elevator pitch.”
For more information on the Prospect Street Writers House, visit prospectstreetwritershouse.org.