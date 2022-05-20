BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony Union School District Board has filled one of two vacancies, unanimously appointing Wendy June Marie to be the North Bennington representative.
Marie, who attended the board’s meeting Wednesday, was recommended by former board member Carrie Bond, who announced earlier this year that she would be stepping down.
Chairman Leon Johnson, reading from a letter of application Marie had sent to the board, said her wide range of experience includes serving as a teacher and principal, and working as an education consultant.
Reached on Thursday, Marie said she knew Bond as a parent of one of her students at the Village School of North Bennington, where she served as a long-term substitute teacher several years ago.
“I was flattered that she thought of me,” Marie said, adding that she’s looking forward to serving on the MAU board.
“I hope to be an advocate for students, since they are our end-game,” she said. “Additionally, since I have this lengthy experience in the field of education, I will, of course, be a cheerleader for our teachers, as they are the folks that create the welcoming environments that inspire students to want to come back and learn tomorrow.”
Marie said she grew up in Chicago, but spent much of her adult life in the Washington, D.C., area.
“I moved back to the States in the fall of 2017,” she added, “after having spent a year abroad teaching fifth grade at an international school in Seoul, Korea. I chose Vermont because I had lived in Burlington in my early 20s and had developed close friendships up here that were more like family.”
Vermont has been “a good choice,” she said, “and I look forward to spending many more years here in North Bennington.”
She said, “As far as my personal life is concerned, I am a mother of two adult children. My life partner is Stuart Aldrich, who happens to have grown up in North Bennington.”
GLOBAL PUBLISHING FIRM
Marie said she works for Pearson, a global education-based publishing company.
“I am currently working on a special project in the area of product management for primary literacy and extended curriculum within the UK Schools Product Development department in Oxfordshire,” she said.
In her letter of application, Marie said she has worked in online content development for the Public Broadcasting Service as an educational consultant. Through that work and as an educator who has worked in several states, Marie said she’s versed in national and state standards for grades pre-K through 12.
She received a master of arts degree in teaching with an emphasis in gifted education and an independent study in museum education from Webster University in St. Louis. She holds a bachelor of science degree in education from Loyola University in Chicago.
Marie began her teaching career as a student teacher in the Chicago Public Schools.
The MAU Board also has a vacancy for the Pownal seat, which opened when former board member Timothy Holbrook decided not to seek reelection in March and there were no other candidates.
Anyone interested in filling the Pownal seat is encouraged to contact the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union office or an MAU board member. Members are elected on an at-large basis but must live in the district they represent, such as Bennington, Pownal, North Bennington, Shaftsbury or Woodford.