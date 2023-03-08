NORTH BENNINGTON — The North Bennington Graded School District budget for the next school year passed easily in voting on Tuesday.
Clerk Lori Elwell said the $3,176,603 budget proposed by the Prudential Committee was approved on a vote of 179 to 43, and a tuition rate for the school of $19,003 per pupil was passed on a vote of 175 to 50.
In addition, candidates John Lamson, the district moderator, and Doug Buggee, the delinquent tax collector, were reelected unopposed. Lamson received 203 votes, and Buggee 188 votes.
Three district Prudential Committee candidates were elected, all unopposed.
Tim Kane received 191 votes for a two-year term on the committee; Ray Mullineaux, 193 votes for a three-year term; and Kim Krall, 198 votes for a one-year unexpired committee term.
The North Bennington village budget vote and election, during the annual village floor meeting, is set for March 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the Carriage Barn at the Park-McCullough Historic Governor's Mansion.