BENNINGTON — A North Bennington man is awaiting formal charges for allegedly exploiting a vulnerable adult, prescription fraud and obstruction of justice in a case from November.
According to Vermont State Police, troopers were dispatched to a Shaftsbury residence for a mental health call, where they determined various offenses were being committed against the resident.
Police said that Todd E. Maddox Sr., 53, was allegedly exploiting a vulnerable adult by obtaining prescription medicine from the individual. While talking with the victim, troopers also discovered that Maddox had spoken with the victim in an attempt to obstruct the ongoing investigation.
Maddox was given a citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court, Criminal Division, for an arraignment March 7.
There are numerous open criminal cases against Maddox, including domestic assault, burglary, stalking and disturbing the peace by phone with the intent to threaten, harass, intimidate or terrify.
Maddox was convicted in 1994 of felony unlawful trespass. He also pleaded guilty in a plea deal in 2009 to a violation of an abuse order.