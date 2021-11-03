CAROLINE BONNIVIER — BENNINGTON BANNER Arion Thiboumery, of Plainfield, is manager of North Bennington Hydroelectric, LLC, which now owns the Vermont Tissue Paper mill hydro power facility off Route 67A. The company has completed a purchase of the real estate, the facility and a federal licensing transfer from Carbon Zero, LLC, a company formed by the late Bill Scully to restore the old mill plant and bring it online five years ago.