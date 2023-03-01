NORTH BENNINGTON — The informational meeting for the North Bennington Graded School District (NBGSD) will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Village School in the gymnasium. Voting will take place on Tuesday, March 7, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the North Bennington Railroad Depot. The NBGSD includes the Village of North Bennington, along with Shaftsbury District 1.
The Village School of North Bennington's Annual Reports are available online at vsnb.org (click on report image at the bottom of the home page) or by contacting the school at 802 442-5595 or info@vsnb.org.
The Village of North Bennington's annual meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 21, at 7:30 p.m. in the Historic Park McCullough Carriage Barn. The Village of North Bennington's Annual Reports are available online at villagenorthbennington.org or by contacting the Village Clerk at lwelwell@hotmail.com.