NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Police have arrested a city woman in connection with the death of her grandmother, according to a news release from the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.
26-year-old Kelsie Cote, of North Adams, was arrested Friday for the death of 74-year-old Doris Cote and is expected to be arraigned Monday in Northern Berkshire District Court on charges of murder, assault with intent to murder and destruction of evidence, according to the DA’s office.
On Tuesday, North Adams police responded to a 911 call from a relative of Doris Cote, who reportedly found her deceased in her home on Church Street, which is a short distance from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
The State Police Detective Unit assigned to the DA’s office and the North Adams Police Department established probable cause that Kelsie Cote killed her grandmother on Monday evening and attempted to destroy evidence of the crime. The Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services, Massachusetts State Police chemists and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner also responded to the scene.
“I send my heartfelt condolences to Doris Cote’s family and friends for their tragic loss and I thank the North Adams Police and the Massachusetts State Police for their work on this investigation,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said in a statement.