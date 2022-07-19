BENNINGTON — Bennington will soon join Burlington and a small number of other Vermont communities by being home to a nonprofit bicycle sales and repair center.
The Bike Hub, a nonprofit that formed in part to preserve bicycle services in the area after the closure of Highlander Bicycle, announced Monday that it has purchased the remaining assets of the shop and obtained a lease for the 160 Benmont Ave. Mill location.
“We’re moving as fast as we can to open up,” said Al Bashevkin, president of the nonprofit center’s board. “We’re excited to grow into a vibrant space with full services and robust programs, and we know that many families are feeling the immediate need for local bike tune-ups, sales and programs while the weather is nice, and kids are out of school. Raising funds to hire staff and increase our inventory is key to our full opening.”
HOPE TO OPEN SOON
Bike Hub leaders said they hope to host an open house and begin limited hours, serviced by volunteers, as soon as next month.
For now, the group is seeking to hire a lead mechanic, recruit volunteers and raise funds to help open the shop doors, said Bashevskin and Bike Hub board member Madison Kremer in a statement.
Anyone interested in supporting the efforts or applying for the position can email info@ourbikehub.com or go to ourbikehub.com.
“I am so excited to see this new venture get launched,” said Peter Hall of Highlander Bicycle. “It has been wonderful to see this vision evolve and come to fruition. I am happy that the Bennington area will once again have a community bike shop, and that additional programming will be added to strengthen the cycling community and encourage healthy lifestyles.”
BIKE CLINICS AND MORE
The Bike Hub will provide opportunities not typical of a for-profit venture, the group members said, including a focus on youth mentorship, bike safety workshops and advocacy, affordable pricing on bikes and repairs, volunteer-run bike repair clinics and more.
The group’s stated mission is “to promote healthy lifestyles, to empower youth through building skills, confidence and independence, to make cycling accessible and safer for all, to build a strong cycling culture and community, and to encourage the use of bicycles for transportation, as well as fun, fitness and adventure.”
By acquiring the assets of an established former shop that is near the soon-to-be opened Benmont Rail Trail, Bike Hub members said they hope to move quickly to expand services and programs.
Members said the Bike Hub was formed with the vision of the tri-state region around Bennington becoming “a dynamic cycling community where bikes are accessible to all, where health and wellness are celebrated, where young people are empowered, and where cycling is a lifelong activity.”
They said they hope to emulate nonprofit bicycle organizations like Burlington’s The Old Spokes Home.