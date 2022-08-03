BENNINGTON — The Bike Hub is poised to open its doors Saturday at the former Highlander Bicycle shop.
The shop, which will be operated by a local nonprofit group, plans a soft launch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 160 Benmont Ave. in the Vermont Mill complex.
“This will mainly be a chance for people to drop by and say hello, check out the growing inventory of cycling-related gear, and bring bikes in for donation and/or repair,” said Al Bashevkin, president of the nonprofit group’s board.
“We are building up our inventory, and getting our donation and repair service setup,” he said. “Staff and volunteers will be on hand to help people get oriented to the shop and the Bike Hub plans, while also helping people get the gear they need right now.”
This organization recently purchased the remaining assets of Highlander Bicycle and plans to reopen for sales and service next week, and add community education and health initiatives in the fall, Bashevkin said.
The shop’s regular hours will be Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Donations of bicycles and associated gear will be welcome and used to provide affordable cycling options for anyone in the community with interest. The Bike Hub is also seeking volunteers with an interest in bicycle repair, shop operation, fundraising, education, outreach and communications.
Board members said the Bike Hub will also focus on youth mentorship, bike safety workshops and advocacy, affordable pricing on bikes and repairs, volunteer-run bike repair clinics and other services not typical of a for-profit bike business.
They said they hope to emulate nonprofit bicycle organizations like Burlington’s The Old Spokes Home.