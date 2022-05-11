BENNINGTON — A new group wants to fill a void for cyclists by opening a bicycle sales, repair and maintenance center in town and promoting community rides and other activities.
Al Bashevkin of Bennington, who recently was elected president of the nonprofit group’s board, and board member Madison Kremer briefed the Select Board about the effort during a meeting Monday.
They said plans include a Spring Bike Bash on May 21 at the site of Highlander Bicycle at 160 Benmont Ave., which announced last year that the business would be winding down after 20 years and would be looking for someone to take over.
‘A BIKE HUB’
Bashevkin said later that among the proposals being considered is to acquire the stock of Highlander Bicycle and to create a “bike hub” organization, similar to a nonprofit entity in Burlington known as the Old Spokes Home, and several others in the state.
He said the goal of what is being called the Bennington Bike Hub is to sell new and used bicycles, provide service and classes in repair and maintenance of bikes, and organize community bike rides and other events.
Kremer said that on May 21 there will be discussions about the effort, advice on bike maintenance and tune-ups, and refreshments for those who attend the free event. It will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at the Vermont Mill complex.
NONPROFIT MODEL
Bashevkin said the group, which began meeting last fall, has filed paperwork to create a nonprofit corporation and has applied to the Internal Revenue Service to enable it to accept tax-exempt donations.
He said board members are confident IRS approval will be obtained, but that could take several months. Any donations made to the organization after March 1 and going forward should be tax exempt, he said.
Bashevkin and Kremer said several members visited the Old Spokes Home. Some also traveled to Middlebury on May 6 for the Vermont Walk/Bike Summit, where there was discussion of how similar groups in Vermont might work together on purchasing, fundraising, grant writing, advocating for bike-related road improvements and other common issues.
Bashevkin said there are bike groups located or in the process of forming in nearly every section of the state.
“They all have kind of similar visions,” he said.
LOCAL EVENTS
Among tentative plans for the group, Kremer said, are community-oriented events for bikers, including family-friendly rides. Goals listed on the group’s website include creating “a dynamic cycling community where bikes are accessible to all, where health and wellness are celebrated, where young people are empowered, and where cycling is a lifelong activity.”
Other goals include providing mentors to teach youth bike repair; promoting bike safety through workshops and advocacy for bike-safe roads and paths; reducing the cost of bicycles and repairs for income-eligible people; providing a friendly place for cyclists to gather; and providing “opportunities for people of all ages to gather and participate in healthy outdoor recreational activities.”