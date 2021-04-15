Do you know of a person or organization from Bennington County that has contributed impressively to helping our community through the pandemic, but whose efforts have not received the recognition they deserve? If so, we would love to hear about them and their story.
The Bennington Banner will feature some of these folks in “Unsung Heroes: Incredible stories of caring during the pandemic,” a special, keepsake tabloid-sized section coming out within the June 12 edition of the newspaper.
“This keepsake publication will pay tribute to some of the more inspirational people in Bennington County,” said Publisher Fredric D. Rutberg. “ Throughout the pandemic, they demonstrated extraordinary courage, resilience and ingenuity aimed at helping survive this difficult time.”
The Banner’s presenting sponsor for Unsung Heroes is Southwestern Vermont Medical Center — one of the most award-winning small rural hospitals in the nation — and recent recipient of the American Hospital Association’s 2020 Rural Hospital Leadership Award, ranked fourth nationwide for the value of care by the Lown Institute Hospital Index, and a five-time recipient of the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet recognition for nursing excellence.
This is your moment to nominate a person or group of individuals whose stories deserve to be heard, but have yet to be told — like a volunteer, a front-line health care worker, an essential worker.
Nominate your Unsung Heroes — a person or perhaps a group of people — by filling out our form online at BenningtonBanner.com/heroes. Tell us who that person is, how they helped and why they deserve the recognition.
If you do not have online access, mail us your nomination — include your name and phone number, along with the name of your nominee (including how we can get in touch with them) and tell us why they should be recognized as an Unsung Hero — to the Bennington Banner, Attn.: Unsung Heroes, 425 Main St., Bennington, VT 05201.
From the nominations, a panel from the Banner will select a group of Unsung Heroes whose stories deserve Bennington County’s recognition.
Don’t delay. The deadline to nominate someone is Saturday, May 1.