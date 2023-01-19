Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.