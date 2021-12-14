BENNINGTON — The Select Board decided against a mask mandate to combat a surge of COVID-19 infections, opting instead for a recommendation that face coverings be worn in all public indoor spaces.
The unanimous decision came Monday night after board members said they’d considered multiple comments from residents — via email, telephone and in-person conversations about town.
The resolution passed by the board, which was posted on the town website, “strongly recommends” face masks in public indoor spaces, and states that business owners “shall encourage both staff and customers (or visitors) to wear face masks over their nose and mouth while inside the establishment.”
SIGNS REQUIRED
In addition, owners will be required to post signs “at the entrance and at other appropriate locations stating that customers (or visitors) are strongly encouraged to wear face masks by order of the Bennington Select Board.”
Face masks will not be required on “young children under age 2 and should not be placed on anyone who has trouble breathing or anyone who is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance,” the board decided.
Copies of the required sign will be made available at no cost from the town offices or can be downloaded from the town website.
The rule will remain in effect up to 45 days or until rescinded by the board or nullified by the state. The board intends to revisit the decision during each of its twice-month meetings, said Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins.
FLOOD OF COMMENT
Jenkins said she alone “had well over 100 conversations” with townspeople about the board’s consideration of a mask mandate in light of high infection rates in the county and statewide.
“We heard a really wide range of opinions,” she said.
Jenkins said the board was in general agreement on several points, including that COVID-19 can lead to death or “long COVID” symptoms, and that vaccination “is the best step we can take to keep us safe.”
But masking in public spaces also “is an effective way to protect ourselves and the community from COVID,” she said, “and the [COVID] numbers in Bennington County are through the roof.”
ENFORCEMENT ISSUES
Jenkins said the board also realizes that the same divisive issues and controversies that erupted during the initial surge of COVID-19 in 2020 would return if a mask mandate were again approved here.
There is no good way to enforce a mandate, she said, other than to have Bennington Police issue tickets. The department does not have the capacity to take on that role, she said, and such police interactions with the public would run counter to the town’s community policing goals.
Board member Bruce Lee-Clark said he has always been philosophically opposed to “adopting rules that cannot be enforced,” adding that he also believes there is no individual right not to wear a mask, while there are legal reasons for rules that protect public health.
Lee-Clark said he is most concerned about local medical care workers because “this last [COVID] surge has taken a heavy toll on health professionals in our community.”
Member Jim Carroll said he shares with many residents a dislike of wearing face masks, but believes “I have a moral and ethical obligation to every member of this community, just as an individual, to wear a mask and try to prevent the spread [of COVID-19].”
A STATE ROLE
Board members Sarah Perrin and Tom Haley — who could not attend but provided a statement to be read at the meeting — stressed that they view a mask mandate as something state government should handle, not local boards.
“I think a recommendation is the way to go,” Perrin said. “I think a mandate should come from the state.”
In his statement, Haley said he favors a mandate but would support the board’s recommendation.
He said that among many comments he has heard on the subject, nearly 3 to 1 favor a mandate.
Haley added that he is “sad this is even controversial.”
The Select Board “should not even be in this position,” Haley said, blaming Gov. Phil Scott for “passing the buck” by rejecting the idea of a statewide declaration of a state of emergency and a mandate.
The governor has opposed a state mandate but signed a bill into law authorizing local boards to impose mandates, which was adopted by the Legislature in special session.
The local option on masking mandates “is a piecemeal approach that will not work,” Haley said.
Manchester town leaders last week opted to leave mask wearing as a decision for individual business owners, also claiming the governor was "passing the buck"; meanwhile, in Arlington, a townwide mask mandate was voted down, but officials there OK’d masks for use in town buildings and by employees performing official business.
And late last month, Shaftsbury officials adopted a mask mandate, based on one suggested by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.
BUSINESS OWNERS
During public comment on the Bennington proposal, Seth Barrows, owner of the Farm Road Brewing pub at the Four Corners, said he had extensive remarks prepared but was “surprised and very happy by what you’ve put out here tonight.”
Barrows added, “My biggest problem would have been with a mandate” and its effect on his business.
Matt Willey, the owner of Ramunto's and other businesses in downtown Bennington, said of the board's decision, “I applaud it. I like it. I was hoping that was the direction you were going to go.”
Willey said a mask mandate “would put a lot of strain” on his businesses, as the restaurant industry “is not out of the water at all from this COVID thing.”
His own businesses would have been immediately affected, he said, adding, “I would have lost two employees right out of the gate,” because they would refuse to wear a face mask.
The one change — suggested by Perrin — made in the board’s resolution was to lower the mask exemption for those recommended to wear a mask from 5 to 2 years of age, as recommended in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID guidelines.